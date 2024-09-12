Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will be facing a familiar foe in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, and one of the Kansas City Chiefs' rookies is already looking forward to playing the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been together on the Kansas City Chiefs for eight years now. During this time, their success made them some enemies in the NFL. One of them are the Cincinnati Bengals, whom they’ll face in only a few days.

The 2024 NFL season will see the Chiefs welcome the Bengals to Arrowhead in Week 2, a bit earlier than usual for these kind of matchups. But of course, everyone in Kansas City is already looking forward to this game, including the rookies.

Left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, for instance, claims to feel the rivalry that exists between these teams. Ahead of Sunday’s game, the offensive lineman suggested he’s taking this game just as personal as those who’ve been on the Chiefs for a while.

“I’m a rookie, but I have the same fire like everybody else has against the guys (going) against us — it’s my family versus y’all,” Suamataia said, making it clear he feels part of the Chiefs’ rivalry with the Bengals in the Mahomes-Reid era. Of course, the team will probably love his commitment.

Kingsley Suamataia #OL65 of the Brigham Young Cougars speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Us and the Bengals, we have a history,” he added. “They’re a great defense across the board. They got great linebackers and a great defensive line especially, but you know we’re ready to go out there — and you know it all starts up front… we’re ready to be the bigger bully again.”

Suamataia looking to improve after debut with Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs

Selected with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Suamataia made his first official appearance with the Chiefs in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. And he did a good job protecting Mahomes.

Embracing the starting role at left tackle, Suamataia allowed only one pressure. But since he also got penalized at some point in the game, the BYU product vowed to improve.

“I’ve got some stuff I need to clean up,” Suamataia said, via The Wichita Eagle. “So I’ve got to get back into work and clean those things, so I can come back all ready and not make those same mistakes.… As the guys tell me, as the games get on, it’ll get easier. But it was a good first game. Just put my feet in the water, so I’m ready for the next one.”

Reid praises Suamataia’s Chiefs debut as Mahomes’ protector

Just like Suamataia addressed his own mistakes, Reid let the rookie know there’s work to do this year. However, the Chiefs head coach made it clear that, overall, he’s satisfied with his debut. And Reid also warned that Suamataia, like the entire o-line, will face a huge test against Joe Burrow’s Bengals.

“I thought Kingsley did some good things,” Reid said. “He’ll have plenty to work on going forward, but for his first time jumping in there, against what I really think is a pretty good defensive line now, I thought he held his own. But there are things that he’s got to work on and needs to get; he’s got another big challenge coming up this week — as does our whole offensive line.”