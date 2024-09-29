Not the 49ers: Tom Brady reveals unexpected NFL team almost signed him after Patriots exit before Bucs

After leaving the New England Patriots, Tom Brady confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers were not his ideal destination before arriving at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady‘s departure from the New England Patriots marked the end of a historic era for the franchise led by Robert Kraft. Before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were speculations about a potential move to the San Francisco 49ers. However, Brady himself revealed what his ideal destination was prior to arriving in Tampa.

The multiple Super Bowl champion with the Patriots is now working as an NFL analyst. Before the game that the Buccaneers played, he made it clear that his destination after finishing his contract with the Patriots was not in the Bay Area.

NFL journalist Jordan Schultz shared an excerpt from the broadcast on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where Brady stated that his ideal team to sign with belonged to the NFC North. That team was none other than the Chicago Bears.

Ultimately, the story is well-known: one of the greatest players in history ended up in Tampa, where, after an outstanding season alongside teammates like Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette, they clinched the Super Bowl by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the final.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms-up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brady’s exchange with Baker Mayfield

A few days ago, comments were released in which the current QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mentioned the atmosphere in the locker room during Brady’s time with the team. In response, it was Tom Brady himself who returned the favor with a suggestive message for Mayfield.

“This wasn’t daycare…If I was going to have fun, I was going to Disneyland with my kids. There’s a way to approach this game and it’s with the right mindset to push teammates…,” Tom Brady was fired up. “It’s still in there. There’s no apologies!”

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former NFL player Tom Brady embrace prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

A decisive victory over the Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slowly finding their rhythm, and this time they achieved a decisive victory at home against the always tough Philadelphia Eagles.

In a commanding performance, the Buccaneers, led by Baker Mayfield, secured a final score of 33 to 16, improving their record to a solid 3-1. Under the guidance of head coach Todd Bowles, the Bucs continue to make waves in the NFC South.