NFL News: Dallas Cowboys could lose Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence longer than expected

The Dallas Cowboys got bad news about the injury situation of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys have a 2-2 record after a 20-15 win on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants. However, the price paid could be really high for Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Although Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb delivered on offense, the huge improvement came on the other side of the ball. After being dominated by the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, the defense finally found a way to stop the running game.

Now, in a blockbuster matchup in Week 5 of the NFL, the Cowboys will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, head coach Mike McCarthy could have a lot of trouble on the depth chart.

Who is injured on the Cowboys right now?

DeMarcus Lawrence will go to Injured Reserve after suffering a big right foot injury in the game against the New York Giants. The medical diagnosis is worse than expected according to a report from Todd Archer.

“Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will not need surgery because of a Lisfranc injury to his right foot since the bones are not displaced, but he is looking at a four to eight week absence as he recovers, according to multiple sources.”

How long is Micah Parsons out with Dallas Cowboys?

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the game with the Giants because of an ankle sprain. Although the defensive star thought he would be ready to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, a report from Ian Rapoport says the rehabilitation will definitely take longer.

“My understanding is he is going to be out for seven to ten days and then re-evaluated. That doesn’t mean that he is necessarily coming right back after that. So, Parsons is expected to miss the Week 5 game against the Steelers. I would say likely misses Week 6 as well. The schedule is in their favor as they have a bye week after that. There’s a pretty decent chance he is back for Week 8.”

