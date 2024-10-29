NFL News: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs speaks out after heated exchange with reporter post-49ers loss

After another loss in the NFL, this time against the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs found himself in a post-game altercation with a reporter. Diggs clashed with Mike Leslie of WFAA, and hours later, the player took the time to clarify what happened.

During the game, Leslie took to his X account to criticize the Cowboys player for not giving his all on a specific play involving TE George Kittle. Diggs himself addressed this situation directly: “I just felt like it was unnecessary,” the CB said regarding Leslie’s tweet.

“I just felt like he was trying to use my name for clicks. And after the game I just happened to see it. I looked, I clicked on it, I seen who it was, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s right here. I just saw you.’ So I went up to him, and I just spoke how I felt,“ Diggs addressed the situation on teammate Micah Parsons’s podcast.

“I feel there was a lot of emotions just losing, coming off the game, and we’re fresh off the loss. I’m a competitor, so I’m wanting to win. So just a lot of emotions. I kind of let my emotions get the best of me. But at the end of the day it still doesn’t make it right for anybody just to be saying anything or just trying to throw dirt on your name or make you seem like you were doing bad or a bad job, because I felt I played my hardest game,” Cowboys player also added.

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Trevon Diggs reflects on performance

After another defeat this season, Diggs became the target of criticism regarding his performance, particularly for a specific play that drew the ire of reporters. In response, the Cowboys player was very straightforward about the situation: “If I was wrong, like if I gave up the play, gave up the touchdown or something like, I can’t say nothing,” Diggs said.

“Like, I have to take that on the chin. But it’s like you’re just anything, I’m not going for that. I’m not going to just allow you to try to make me seem out of that play, make me seem like I’m the problem. That’s not cool. And you’re right here. You work for the Cowboys — you’re not [working] for the Cowboys, you work with us. Like, you might not know what’s going on, but you know that wasn’t on me. So it just was weird to me. And I just didn’t like that.”

Trevon Diggs is a key piece for the Dallas Cowboys. Although he isn’t having his best season, neither is the team as a whole. Head coach Mike McCarthy still trusts in the abilities of his players, and it’s likely that Diggs will continue to play for the remainder of the season.

Dallas Cowboys upcoming matches:

vs Atlanta Falcons, Week 9

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 10

vs Houston Texans, Week 11

vs Washington Commanders, Week 12

vs New York Giants, Week 13

