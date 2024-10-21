NFL News: Cowboys' Micah Parsons provides major update on injury status, eyes return for 49ers game

After suffering a serious injury in Week 4 of the NFL season, Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons updated his health status ahead of the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a challenging season in the NFL, with disappointing results compounded by a series of injuries that have made things tougher for McCarthy and his team. Micah Parsons went down with an injury in Week 4, but he has updated his injury status and is optimistic about playing in the upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys will not reveal their final practice report of the week until Friday, leaving uncertainty about whether Parsons will be able to play against 49ers. Dallas will aim to improve its record to 4 wins and 3 losses in a new edition of Sunday Night Football.

Despite this situation, the star pass rusher for the team led by Dak Prescott remains confident about being able to participate in the upcoming game, even though it doesn’t solely depend on him: “It’s still [up] in the air,” Parsons said, via Joseph Hoyt of alldlls.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Obviously it’s more than just me. I have to clear it with Britt [Brown], the coaches, the head coach. They want to make sure — obviously because there’s so many games left — that I come back at the best result. Sometimes, it’s not always the player’s decision. It’s the people with the higher pay grade,” Parsons continued.

Cowboys vs Giants SEP 26 Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on as he is carted off the field during the NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford. The Cowboys won 20-15.

Advertisement

“The thing with my injury is that it’s determined person-to-person,” Parsons spoke about the rehab process following the ankle sprain he sustained during the game against the New York Giants.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster makes something clear to Travis Kelce about Chiefs' offense

Parsons and his excitement about facing the 49ers

Following the Bye Week, the Dallas Cowboys will face a crucial matchup against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday night. LB Micah Parsons is hopeful about returning for that game, although his presence remains uncertain.

Advertisement

“My hopes are always very high,” Parsons said. “I love great challenges. I love being able to beat the odds. I’m going to put this up to my trainers and my coaching staff.”

Despite Parsons’ optimism about being on the field, head coach Mike McCarthy stated to the press the significance of having had a week off for the LB, noting that his recovery has been progressing well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy knows where to improve his team

The Cowboys’ performance has been far from stellar, leading to criticism from various sources, including former QB Troy Aikman. In response to this situation, head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the comments made by the NFL commentator.

“They don’t carry any weight with me, because I watch all the tape, I get to go to the meetings, I’m at practice, I’m part of the games. So I have a clear understanding of what and where. Troy’s statement in particular, I don’t agree with the word selection. There is definitely need for improvement in every position, not just one position that he commented on,“ McCarthy stated.