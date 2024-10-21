NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy fires back at Troy Aikman's strong criticism

The current NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys is certainly not what was expected. The recent lopsided loss to the Lions exposed numerous issues for head coach Mike McCarthy. In response to this situation, former QB Troy Aikman offered strong criticisms, prompting McCarthy to address his comments directly.

It is well known that after six games, the Cowboys not only have disappointing results (currently holding a 3-3 record), but the level of performance has also failed to satisfy their fans.

Indeed, the legendary QB of the Dallas Cowboys, Troy Aikman, criticized McCarthy’s strategies quite harshly. In response to this situation, it was McCarthy himself who addressed Aikman’s comments, as reported by journalist Jon Machota on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They don’t carry any weight with me, because I watch all the tape, I get to go to the meetings, I’m at practice, I’m part of the games. So I have a clear understanding of what and where. Troy’s statement in particular, I don’t agree with the word selection. There is definitely need for improvement in every position, not just one position that he commented on,“ McCarthy stated.

Troy Aikman talks with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

What did Aikman say?

The legendary QB of the Dallas Cowboys didn’t hold back when acknowledging what he believed were mistakes made by coach McCarthy. Journalist Jon Machota shared the strongest quotes from the current NFL commentator on his X account.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends clear message to Justin Fields after win against Jets

“I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes. And I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage,” Aikman stated.

Advertisement

He also continued: “But it’s hard to play the (QB) position if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be. And I’m not speaking for Dak (Prescott). Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think (their routes) are amazing.’ But as a former quarterback watching it, it’s gotta get a lot better.”