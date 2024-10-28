NFL News: Saints HC Dennis Allen delivers a hopeful injury update on Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints, currently facing a challenging stretch, received a promising injury update from Dennis Allen on star quarterback Derek Carr ahead of Week 9 in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints are feeling the pressure to secure a win after a rough stretch since their NFL Week 2 victory against the Dallas Cowboys, where head coach Dennis Allen saw Derek Carr in top form during a 44-19 triumph.

Carr’s recent oblique injury against the Chiefs has kept him sidelined, with the Saints’ medical team initially estimating a longer absence. However, Allen’s latest update brings hope to Saints fans.

On the Saints’ social media pages, Allen shared, “Derek Carr was back at practice on Wednesday. He’s optimistic about his availability this week.” This news is a welcome boost as the team prepares to face the Panthers, a team struggling to find its rhythm this season.

During Carr’s absence, backup Spencer Rattler faced challenges, particularly in the recent game against the Chargers, where he completed only 12 of 24 passes without any touchdown throws.

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

What happened with the Saints without Carr?

Although Carr was on the field when the Saints’ struggles initially began, the team’s performance didn’t improve in his absence. Both Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were unable to make a meaningful impact at the quarterback position while Carr recovered.

Rattler appeared in three games, tallying 571 yards with 59 completions on 99 attempts, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Haener, on the other hand, played in five games, completing 14 of 29 passes with one touchdown and achieving eight first downs. The team now hopes Carr’s return can provide the stability they need to break the losing streak.

In Carr’s absence, the Saints struggled significantly, suffering losses against the Buccaneers (27-51), Broncos (10-33), and Chargers (8-26). Across these three games, they managed only 45 points while conceding a hefty 110, underscoring the impact of Carr’s absence on both offense and defense. With Carr’s anticipated return, the Saints are aiming to regain their momentum and stabilize their NFL season.

Carr’s impact in 2024 NFL regular season

In the five games Carr played for the Saints, he completed 90 of his 128 pass attempts, amassing 989 yards. He also delivered 8 touchdown passes with 4 interceptions and contributed to 42 first downs. His presence clearly added stability to the team’s offensive strategy.

