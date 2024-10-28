Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues strong self-criticism after loss against 49ers

Following another loss for the Dallas Cowboys this NFL season, QB Dak Prescott spoke after the game against the San Francisco 49ers and was blunt about his team’s performance.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Matías Persuh

Another loss for the Dallas Cowboys this NFL season is creating more noise within a franchise struggling to find its direction. After a narrow defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, it was none other than star QB Dak Prescott who spoke to the press and made his feelings clear.

In a game that started off steep for Mike McCarthy‘s squad, they managed to rally not only their performance but also the score towards the end. However, it wasn’t enough to secure the win. This latest loss leaves the Cowboys with a disappointing record of 3 wins and 4 losses, falling short of expectations.

Once the game concluded with San Francisco ultimately taking the victory, it was the team’s star QB Dak Prescott who, in the post-game press conference, provided a brief overview of what he believes has been the season for Dallas.

Advertisement

“Nobody is shaken or giving up. Frustration is very high. It’s a long season,” former Mississippi State stated after the game via Jon Machota on X, formerly Twitter.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys audibles at the line during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

The Cowboys‘ journey this season has been inconsistent and shaky. It started with a win against the Browns, followed by two straight losses. They turned the page with victories over the Giants and Steelers, only to suffer another two consecutive defeats. The primary goal now is to achieve stability and turn around this challenging situation as soon as possible.

NFL imposes fine on Bucs&#039; Baker Mayfield for action against Lamar Jackson&#039;s Ravens teammate

see also

NFL imposes fine on Bucs' Baker Mayfield for action against Lamar Jackson's Ravens teammate

The Cowboys face a tough road ahead

The challenging present for the Dallas Cowboys features a series of highly complex matchups ahead. They must approach these games with the utmost commitment to secure positive results and begin to turn around their difficult situation.

Advertisement

First up, next weekend, they will face a tough opponent in the Atlanta Falcons, who, led by Kirk Cousins, are on a strong comeback. Following that, the Philadelphia Eagles loom on the horizon, and with their inconsistent performance, they could pose a significant challenge ahead.

The Texans, Commanders, and Giants, in that order, are upcoming opponents for Dak Prescott and company, who must start stringing together consecutive victories if they want to firmly position themselves among the teams with serious playoff aspirations.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

2024 Ballon d'Or Winner reportedly decided, and it's not Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr
Soccer

2024 Ballon d'Or Winner reportedly decided, and it's not Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

NBA News: James Harden makes something clear about battles with Stephen Curry after the Clippers' win
NBA

NBA News: James Harden makes something clear about battles with Stephen Curry after the Clippers' win

Report: Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid make bold and unexpected move ahead of Ballon d'Or ceremony
Soccer

Report: Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid make bold and unexpected move ahead of Ballon d'Or ceremony

NBA News: Stephen Curry’s ankle injury, expert reveals length of time he could miss
NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry’s ankle injury, expert reveals length of time he could miss

Better Collective Logo