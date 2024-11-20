Jerry Jones talked about the empty seats and fans with paper bags during the game between the Cowboys and the Texans.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys thought this was the season to finally make a Super Bowl run. However, the results have been terrible with a 3-7 record as one of the worst teams in football.

Of course, injuries have been a key factor. The list is enormous with names like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks and DaRon Bland.

Now, an illustrious franchise in the NFL has to start thinking in a massive rebuilding process. Jones doesn’t escape to this situation with a clear message to all fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do the Cowboys do now?

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, that was the big question for Jerry Jones after watching many empty seats and AT&T Stadium and even fans with paper bags on their heads embarrassed by the team.

Advertisement

“I’ve seen it with most teams. Certainly, our fans are avid. They wouldn’t be out here if they weren’t avid. I’m disappointed that we’re bringing the team that we are to the field. We’ve got to improve on that. That’s not acceptable. Rest assured, we will be figuring out ways to look for what we’re doing wrong and improve on that. We will get better There are better days ahead.”

Advertisement