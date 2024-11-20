With Dak Prescott out for the rest of the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys face a huge challenge ahead. However, they have regained a key player to support Cooper Rush this year.

The 2024 NFL season has been an absolute nightmare for the Cowboys. Entering the campaign with high expectations, the NFC East team has failed to live up to them, making it seem like this year won’t be theirs either.

Many fans had anticipated a breakout season for Dak Prescott following his recent contract extension. However, the quarterback suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9 that has sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Cowboys recover a crucial offensive player to support Cooper Rush

A few weeks ago, the Cowboys faced devastating news. Dak Prescott, their star franchise quarterback, sustained a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Falcons, setting off alarms in Dallas.

While the initial prognosis suggested a four-week recovery, the injury proved more severe than anticipated. Prescott required surgery, effectively ending his 2024 season.

As a result, the Cowboys have turned to Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback. Though Rush has struggled this season, the team has now regained a key player who could make a difference in upcoming games.

The Dallas Cowboys announced that Brandin Cooks will return from the injured reserve list. The wide receiver had been sidelined since Week 4 due to a knee infection.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 12: Brandin Cooks #3 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Cooks’ return is a significant boost for Cooper Rush. As the Cowboys’ WR3, the veteran wideout will add depth to a receiving corps that needs support to alleviate some of the pressure on CeeDee Lamb.

Are the Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention yet?

The Dallas Cowboys are in a precarious position. Without Dak Prescott, the team must deliver a near-perfect performance in the remaining regular season games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Currently in third place in the NFC East with a 3-7 record, the Cowboys are not officially eliminated from playoff contention. However, they will need to win nearly all their remaining games to have a chance at securing a Wild Card spot.

