NFL News: Dak Prescott gets a focus message from Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb after bye week

The Dallas Cowboys return from their bye week and Dak Prescott receives a message from teammate CeeDee Lamb highlighting the intensity of training in the 2024 NFL season.

Dak Prescott will try to lead the Dallas Cowboys to another morale-boosting victory after a tough loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Mike McCarthy’s team used the bye week to intensify workouts, and CeeDee Lamb highlighted the strength invested alongside the quarterback.

The on-field chemistry between Lamb and Prescott is key for the Cowboys to turn around their image and become a Super Bowl contender again. After some doubts, the bye week helped clear his head and train hard, the 25-year-old wide receiver said.

“We love our bye weeks. We took advantage of it. We used every opportunity to get better and I feel like it’s going to show. We got on some routes, and obviously the timing is everything. We needed that,” Lamb explained in press conference, sending a focus message that includes Prescott. Both Cowboys‘ players had some extra work during their bye week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fluctuating relationship between Prescott and Lamb

Lamb’s statement puts to rest rumors of a strained relationship between the wide receiver and quarterback Prescott. In Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, during the Cowboys’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the two players had a heated exchange when Lamb complained about his teammate throwing an interception in the red zone.

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

A similar situation occurred in Week 3 when the Dallas franchise lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Lamb clarified that he was simply giving Prescott instructions on how to send passes to him so he could receive them correctly. “People are going to have their own opinions. Again, Dak and I don’t have a problem. I’m not worried,” the wide receiver said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about poor performances

When will Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb return to play for the Dallas Cowboys?

Following the bye week, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will once again share the field for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are desperate for a win to maintain their high expectations in the league and will meet at Levi’s Stadium.

Advertisement

It will be a good measure to see how the relationship between the Cowboys’ wide receiver and quarterback works out after their serious preparation. Lamb has two touchdowns on 32 receptions for 427 yards in league play. Prescott, meanwhile, has completed 142 of 224 passes with 8 touchdowns for 1602 yards.