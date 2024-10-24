Trending topics:
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about poor performances

Dak Prescott got real about his current struggles with the Dallas Cowboys.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have a 3-3 record and currently have no margin of error trying to make an unexpected Super Bowl run. Right now, they’re not even the best team in the NFC East.

Three losses at home against the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions were a reality check for Jerry Jones after spending millions on contract extensions for Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Now, in the middle of one of the toughest stretches in the NFL, the Cowboys prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers and Dak Prescott acknowledged a clear decline in his numbers.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and this version doesn’t look ready to end the drought. A key factor is Dak Prescott’s downfall after he put MVP numbers in 2023.

“I’d say I’ve played average and average isn’t good enough right now by any means. It’s never been good enough for me. I can’t say that I’ve been happy or excited after any of these games that I’ve played. I can play better. For sure. I expect to and I’m preparing to.”

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

