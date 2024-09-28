Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott’s star teammate fined $22K after Cowboys-Ravens Week 3 clash

The Dallas Cowboys' loss wasn’t just tough on Dak Prescott; one of his teammates also received a hefty fine for a dangerous play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Getty ImagesQuarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Richard Tovar

The NFL continues to crack down on dangerous plays, and one of the latest players fined is Dak Prescott’s star teammate, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness.

Lamb, who didn’t have his best performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, now faces a fine for what the NFL also classified as improper use of his helmet. The incident occurred during the first quarter when the Ravens were leading 14-3.

With 14 seconds left in a 1st-and-10 situation, Dak Prescott connected with Lamb on a pass. Upon facing a defender, Lamb lowered his helmet and initiated contact, which led to the fine.

The Dallas Cowboys lost that Week 3 game 25-28, and Lamb had his second-worst performance of the 2024 season, recording just 67 receiving yards on 4 receptions with no touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Season

The Cowboys recently secured a tight victory over the New York Giants, where Lamb made the most of the game, scoring his second touchdown of the season and posting 98 receiving yards—his highest total so far this year.

The win against the Giants was crucial for Lamb and Dak Prescott, ending a two-week losing streak that had weighed on the team. Notably, the game also marked Lamb’s season-high in receptions, with a total of 7 catches.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

