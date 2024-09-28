NFL News: Dak Prescott’s star teammate fined $22K after Cowboys-Ravens Week 3 clash

The Dallas Cowboys' loss wasn’t just tough on Dak Prescott; one of his teammates also received a hefty fine for a dangerous play against the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL continues to crack down on dangerous plays, and one of the latest players fined is Dak Prescott’s star teammate, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness.

Lamb, who didn’t have his best performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, now faces a fine for what the NFL also classified as improper use of his helmet. The incident occurred during the first quarter when the Ravens were leading 14-3.

With 14 seconds left in a 1st-and-10 situation, Dak Prescott connected with Lamb on a pass. Upon facing a defender, Lamb lowered his helmet and initiated contact, which led to the fine.

The Dallas Cowboys lost that Week 3 game 25-28, and Lamb had his second-worst performance of the 2024 season, recording just 67 receiving yards on 4 receptions with no touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Season

The Cowboys recently secured a tight victory over the New York Giants, where Lamb made the most of the game, scoring his second touchdown of the season and posting 98 receiving yards—his highest total so far this year.

The win against the Giants was crucial for Lamb and Dak Prescott, ending a two-week losing streak that had weighed on the team. Notably, the game also marked Lamb’s season-high in receptions, with a total of 7 catches.