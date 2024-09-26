Trending topics:
NFL News: Dan Campbell sends fearless message to Mike Macdonald, Seahawks

Dan Campbell reportedly stated that he and the Detroit Lions are ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks and their defensive-minded head coach in the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on September 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on September 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

By Richard Tovar

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a big Monday Night Football showdown in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions haven’t beaten Seattle since October 10, 2012, but head coach Dan Campbell is confident, saying, “Our guys are ready to go, they’ll be ready to go.”

Campbell acknowledged how frustrating it has been to face straight losses to the Seattle Seahawks over the last three years. When asked if the Lions’ long losing streak to Seattle weighs on him, Campbell was candid:

“No, I wouldn’t say that. I mean, you know, I’d be lying though if I told you I don’t know we’ve lost to them three years in a row. I do know that. You get tired of that, you get tired after one loss, much less three. But no, I don’t think that gets in our head.”

Regarding the defensive style of Seahawks coordinator Mike Macdonald, Dan Campbellpraised his success in Baltimore but pointed out that there are differences in Macdonald’s current system that the Lions need to address.

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks

Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks looks on after beating the Miami Dolphins 24-3 at Lumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

“They’ve got guys that can cover, they’re sticky. We’ve got to be in manageable situations, and we’ve got to be very efficient on first and second down. Honestly, I think we’ve got to win the explosive play battle. We’ve got to get some big plays on offense to shut theirs down.”

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Season

Dan Campbell and the Lions kicked off the season with a thrilling Week 1 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, 26-20. It was a valuable home victory, but in Week 2, they fell to the Buccaneers at home, 16-20.

In Week 3, the Lions bounced back with a hard-fought 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. It was a much-needed victory, giving them momentum heading into their last game before the Week 5 bye.

