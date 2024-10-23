NFL News: Davante Adams sends immediate wake-up call to Aaron Rodgers, Jets teammates

After a challenging present in the NFL, the recent addition to the Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets, Davante Adams, sends a strong message to his teammates aimed at turning things around.

With just two victories to their name as they reach Week 8 of the NFL , the New York Jets , led by Aaron Rodgers , are certainly underperforming—something few expected for the franchise. New addition Davante Adams has been impressed by his new teammates, but made it clear that changes are necessary to achieve better results.

In the press conference, the former Raiders player made it clear that many things need to improve in order to secure more victories throughout the season: “It’s not my personality to see something that’s not right and just let it go on. There was a lack of energy and urgency out there, and it was apparent,“ Adams stated.

The newly arrived WR also added: “A lot of these guys in here haven’t been anywhere else where they’ve won and had that urgency that it takes to be a good team. This team being so talented, it’s a waste to have a dead sideline like that.”

Davante Adams made his official debut with the Jets last weekend in a game that ultimately ended in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although it was his first outing in a New York jersey, the player showcased why he was one of the most sought-after targets in recent weeks.

Finally, Adams clarified that he joined the team to contribute his experience and help shift his teammates’ mindset as they look ahead to what’s next: “I’m not here to be the savior. I’m here to help shift this culture more than anything. I’m trying to enforce a winning mindset on these guys.”

Aaron Rodgers sends a message to his teammates

Following the loss to the Steelers, WR Davante Adams wasn’t the only one expressing frustration over both the result and the team’s performance. Star QB Aaron Rodgers also sent a strong message to his teammates, urging them to turn the situation around.

“I’ve got to bring the right energy every single day, especially on game day. I feel like we’ve been loose, we’ve been having good practices, but, for whatever reason, there’s been a bit of tightness on game day, and I think that’s got to start with me. I’ve gotta bring with the same energy during the week and lead with that energy,” Rodgers stated.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks off the field after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Is Rodgers playing in Week 8?

The loss to the Steelers not only left the Jets with a negative record of 2-5, but it also brought to light a new issue affecting QB Aaron Rodgers, which interim HC Jeff Ulbrich took the time to address.

“It is new,” Ulbrich said. “Something that kinda flared up this past game. They’re gonna assess it all week long, he’s gonna treat his butt off like he always does and don’t anticipate this affecting him in playing.”

Next weekend, the Jets will face off in a divisional matchup against the New England Patriots, where both teams will be looking for a victory to gain some momentum this season.