NFL News: Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich provides major update on Aaron Rodgers' injury

Following the Week 7 NFL game, a new injury affecting QB Aaron Rodgers came to light, and it was New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich who addressed the issue.

The troubling situation for the New York Jets after seven weeks in the NFL is not only reflected in their results and performance but also compounded by a new injury to their star QB, Aaron Rodgers. Regarding this issue, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich addressed the situation.

The negative record of 2-5 that the Jets will carry into Week 8 is further exacerbated by the announcement of a new injury to their star player, although it reportedly isn’t serious. This was conveyed by their interim coach during Wednesday’s press conference.

According to reports, Rodgers is now dealing with a hamstring injury, which undoubtedly impacted his performance in the loss to the Steelers last weekend.

“It is new,” Ulbrich said. “Something that kinda flared up this past game. They’re gonna assess it all week long, he’s gonna treat his butt off like he always does and don’t anticipate this affecting him in playing.”

Rodgers expressed what is needed for the team to start winning

Aaron Rodgers’ story with the Jets is currently divided into two chapters: His first season lasted only a few snaps, as a severe Achilles injury sidelined him for the entire year. The second chapter began this season, but it has been marked by very unfavorable results.

In his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the former Packers player stated what the organization needs to start achieving positive results: “In New York, good, bad, or indifferent for the last long stretch it’s been win with defense,” Rodgers said.

The quarterback made it clear that to start winning, they need to focus on the offense rather than relying on the defense: “I think if we can think about things in that way, lets go win it on offense. Let’s not hang around and wait for the defense to get us a stop or a big turnover or the team to have a big impact play. Let’s go win it on offense and have that mindset of scoring on every possession.”

Upcoming challenges for the Jets

No one within the organization envisions the Jets in their current position after seven weeks of the NFL season. To turn things around as quickly as possible, Rodgers and newly acquired Davante Adams will face the following challenges ahead.

