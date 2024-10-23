The New York Jets are not going through their best days, and now Aaron Rodgers has sent a strong message to his teammates about their current situation.

It has been a very challenging year for the New York Jets. Despite the high expectations set for the AFC East club, they have fallen short, and now Aaron Rodgers has sent a strong message to his teammates in an effort to turn the situation around.

Last year, the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade. Unfortunately, the veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, making it impossible for him to showcase his skills during his debut campaign.

Aaron Rodgers fully recovered for the 2024 NFL season. However, things have not gone as he expected, and the Jets are currently in a tough spot with a 2-5 record so far.

Aaron Rodgers sends a message to his Jets teammates after a 2-5 start

Jets fans are waiting for Aaron Rodgers and his team to become the dominant force everyone anticipated. So far, they have not lived up to those expectations, and it seems unlikely they will reach that level soon.

Aaron Rodgers is regarded as the star of the team. Nevertheless, he hasn’t had the tenure he hoped for with the Jets, and the veteran quarterback has now sent a strong message to his teammates to try and fix things.

Following their Week 7 loss to the Steelers, the former Packers player addressed the team’s struggles. Clearly unhappy with their performance, he urged his teammates to elevate their game.

“The power of belief is a snowball that can start in an avalanche and I think that’s what we need and it starts with me,” Rodgers said. “I’ve got to bring the right energy every single day, especially on game day. I feel like we’ve been loose, we’ve been having good practices, but, for whatever reason, there’s been a bit of tightness on game day, and I think that’s got to start with me. I’ve gotta bring with the same energy during the week and lead with that energy.”

Will Aaron Rodgers retire after the 2024 season?

The biggest question surrounding Aaron Rodgers is his future in the NFL. The experienced quarterback has said multiple times that he wants to play for at least two more seasons, but this could change soon.

If the Jets have a disappointing 2024 season, both Rodgers and the team may decide to part ways. However, it seems that Rodgers’ next move would most likely be retirement.

