NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes bold confession after his contract extension

Finally, the novel of Alvin Kamara‘s contract extension with the New Orleans Saints came to an end and the 29-year-old running back reached an agreement for two years and $24.5 million. Playing for the same franchise until 2026 is significant for him, to the point that his words to the press showed a revealing confession about his path in the 2024 NFL season.

Kamara has been with the Saints since 2017, so it’s tempting to think that after seven years (it’s going to be nine), there could be fatigue in always playing for the same franchise. New goals, new levels, low stats and sometimes the desire for a change of scenery are some of the things that could motivate a player to move to another city. However, none of that could prevent its continuity.

Prior to the start of the current campaign, Kamara was in the news for putting his mansion up for sale, saying it was too late to talk about a contract extension. However, further into the current campaign, the running back has reached an agreement that he is happy with. Despite being embroiled in a troubling situation, the Saints player shared a revealing detail about his physical condition in the current season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kamara’s stunning confession about his physical fitness for the 2024 NFL season

Kamara confirmed to reporters that he “will continue to play with a broken hand” suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. The 29-year-old running back said that “as long as he can protect himself, he will be on the field.” The statement goes in line with his claim that he never considered sitting out due to injury on a non-guaranteed contract. “Nobody is 100% in this league,” AK sentenced.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is brought down by Ja’Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana

Advertisement

Alvin Kamara on his contract extension with the Saints

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. This town has been loyal to me. This organization has been loyal to me. I don’t think I can get the same feeling that I get when I wear the fleur-de-lis anywhere else,” Kamara told in news conference hours after signing a contract extension with the Saints.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Saints RB Alvin Kamara makes something clear regarding trade rumors

Alvin Kamara’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Considering he’s been playing with a broken right hand since week five, it hasn’t been a bad season for Kamara. The 29-year-old running back has rushed 111 times for 438 yards with 34 receptions and six touchdowns so far this season. He is an integral part of the New Orleans franchise and has started every game so far.