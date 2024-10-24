NFL News: DeAndre Hopkins sends special message to Titans after joining to Andy Reid's Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins had some special words for his former team, the Tennessee Titans, hours after being traded to Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs, a Super Bowl contender in the 2024 NFL season.

The arrival of DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs was a relief for head coach Andy Reid in the 2024 NFL season, but at the same time it meant a farewell for the Tennessee Titans, who are without one of their stars in the middle of the season. The 32-year-old veteran remembered his former team and sent a special message.

The Chiefs welcomed back wide receiver Hopkins, who had 15 receptions and a touchdown for 173 yards in six games with the Titans. Reid has another name to help ease his team’s injury crisis at wide receiver, which includes the losses of Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice and, most recently, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The move happened quickly, with little room for rumor or speculation. In that context, Hopkins did not have much time to talk about the sensations of being sought after by a franchise that is contending to win the Super Bowl this NFL season , an accomplishment he would achieve for the first time in an extensive career that includes five Pro-Bowl nominations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hopkins’ special message to the Titans

“Those guys could’ve traded me anywhere. I thank them a lot for that. When I got the news, I was excited,” was Hopkins’ special message to the Titans, his former team. His words show the emotion and appreciation for making the move to a contending franchise. This new step in his career could reinvigorate it.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Hopkins was in his second season with the Tennessee franchise where he played in 23 games with 90 receptions for 1230 yards and 8 touchdowns. Last campaign, he led his team in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns. Now he is ready to take the field and play for glory.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs sign a key veteran to help Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

Andy Reid gave details on Hopkins’ possible start for Chiefs

The Chiefs head coach discussed the possible presence of new addition Hopkins in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 of the NFL season. “Why wait, right?,” Reid replied when asked if he plans to start the veteran wide receiver next weekend.

Advertisement

Hopkins’ message to the Andy Reid’s Chiefs

The receiver is starting a new chapter in his career and is looking forward to playing in a Chiefs uniform if Andy Reid decides to do so. “I can do a lot of things. Obviously, you guys seen, but just trying to make plays. I’m not trying to give a PSA of what I can do or what I can’t do. I play football. So it’s going out there and making plays,” Hopkins said, via Chiefs Wire.