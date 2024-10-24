NFL News: DeAndre Hopkins sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes after trade to Chiefs

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is already looking forward to showing what he can do with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins is starting an exciting chapter in his NFL career. The veteran wide receiver is teaming up with none other than Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl under Andy Reid.

The five-time All-Pro wideout is boosting a Chiefs‘ WR room hampered by injuries, which is why his arrival is creating a lot of expectations at Arrowhead. In his first press conference since the trade, Hopkins talked about what he can bring to Mahomes’ offense.

“I can do a lot of things. Obviously, you guys seen, but just trying to make plays,” Hopkins said, via Chiefs Wire. “I’m not trying to give a PSA of what I can do or what I can’t do. I play football. So it’s going out there and making plays.”

D-Hop is coming from a different situation in Tennessee, where the Titans were having problems at quarterback between Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. That explains why he only boasts 15 catches for 173 yards in six games in the 2024 NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hopkins is now expected to get back to his best with a top quarterback like Mahomes on a Chiefs team that is still undefeated, but the player made it clear to Reid that he’s willing to help in any possible way: “Wherever I’m needed, that’s up to the coaches to put me where I need to be.”

DeAndre Hopkins happy to be with Reid, Mahomes on the Chiefs

Shortly after learning about the trade, NFL fans discovered old tweets from Hopkins where he praised Mahomes and the Chiefs. Now that he’s part of the squad, the star wideout admitted he’s always admired Reid’s team.

“Obviously, throughout my career, being a big fan of what Andy (Reid) has done going against those guys in Houston (Texans), they gave us some tough battles,” Hopkins said. “So always, just admired them from afar. Chris Jones, one of my buddies off the field, so him and I, of course, talked about, you know, the potential, you know, if I ever got the chance being a free agent or getting traded.”

And of course, Hopkins is excited to be in Kansas City for the same reason most players would be: the chance to compete for a Super Bowl. The Chiefs have won the Vince Lombardi trophy three times in the last five years, and now they’re looking to become the first to do so in three consecutive seasons.

“I think everything everybody does here, not just in this facility, outside of the facility, it’s detailed,” said Hopkins. “I know that’s how you win championships. … It takes your focus, your drive, knowing that you’re playing for something. It takes a game to a different level.”