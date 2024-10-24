Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: DeAndre Hopkins sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes after trade to Chiefs

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is already looking forward to showing what he can do with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid speak before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
© Harry How/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid speak before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

By Martín O’donnell

DeAndre Hopkins is starting an exciting chapter in his NFL career. The veteran wide receiver is teaming up with none other than Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl under Andy Reid.

The five-time All-Pro wideout is boosting a Chiefs‘ WR room hampered by injuries, which is why his arrival is creating a lot of expectations at Arrowhead. In his first press conference since the trade, Hopkins talked about what he can bring to Mahomes’ offense.

I can do a lot of things. Obviously, you guys seen, but just trying to make plays,” Hopkins said, via Chiefs Wire. “I’m not trying to give a PSA of what I can do or what I can’t do. I play football. So it’s going out there and making plays.

Advertisement

D-Hop is coming from a different situation in Tennessee, where the Titans were having problems at quarterback between Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. That explains why he only boasts 15 catches for 173 yards in six games in the 2024 NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Hopkins is now expected to get back to his best with a top quarterback like Mahomes on a Chiefs team that is still undefeated, but the player made it clear to Reid that he’s willing to help in any possible way: “Wherever I’m needed, that’s up to the coaches to put me where I need to be.”

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Chiefs&#039; front office after another injury

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid makes something clear to Chiefs' front office after another injury

DeAndre Hopkins happy to be with Reid, Mahomes on the Chiefs

Shortly after learning about the trade, NFL fans discovered old tweets from Hopkins where he praised Mahomes and the Chiefs. Now that he’s part of the squad, the star wideout admitted he’s always admired Reid’s team.

Advertisement

“Obviously, throughout my career, being a big fan of what Andy (Reid) has done going against those guys in Houston (Texans), they gave us some tough battles,” Hopkins said. So always, just admired them from afar. Chris Jones, one of my buddies off the field, so him and I, of course, talked about, you know, the potential, you know, if I ever got the chance being a free agent or getting traded.

NFL News: Chiefs turn to familiar WR to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes amid injury crisis

see also

NFL News: Chiefs turn to familiar WR to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes amid injury crisis

And of course, Hopkins is excited to be in Kansas City for the same reason most players would be: the chance to compete for a Super Bowl. The Chiefs have won the Vince Lombardi trophy three times in the last five years, and now they’re looking to become the first to do so in three consecutive seasons.

Advertisement

I think everything everybody does here, not just in this facility, outside of the facility, it’s detailed,” said Hopkins. “I know that’s how you win championships. … It takes your focus, your drive, knowing that you’re playing for something. It takes a game to a different level.”

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama poised for major honors this season, says former NBA champion
NBA

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama poised for major honors this season, says former NBA champion

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate clarifies possibility of Japanese star pitching in World Series
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate clarifies possibility of Japanese star pitching in World Series

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant tweets about fans betting against America’s Team vs. the San Francisco 49ers
NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant tweets about fans betting against America’s Team vs. the San Francisco 49ers

Desmond Ridder reveals touching reason behind his Raiders signing
NFL

Desmond Ridder reveals touching reason behind his Raiders signing

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo