NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs wanted another star wide receiver before blockbuster trade for DeAndre Hopkins

Andy Reid didn't have DeAndre Hopkins as a priority to make big trade for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs look unstoppable trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. Their start has been amazing with a 6-0 record as the only undefeated team in football.

Furthermore, Reid has done an outstanding job keeping the team on track even with huge names suffering injuries such as Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice.

As a consequence, in one of the biggest moves in the NFL, the Chiefs delivered a blockbuster trade to help Patrick Mahomes by bringing DeAndre Hopkins. However, that wasn’t their top choice.

Who did the Chiefs get in the trade?

The Kansas City Chiefs got DeAndre Hopkins for a fifth-round pick in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Nevertheless, according to a report from Dianna Russini, Andy Reid asked first for another star player.

“The Rams and the the Chiefs discussed Cooper Kupp, but the Super Bowl champs needed to trade with a team that was willing to take on a large chunk of the salary and didn’t want to give up high picks. Tennessee is the team willing to play ball.”

What did the Chiefs trade to get DeAndre Hopkins?

The Kansas City Chiefs only gave up a fifth-round pick for DeAndre Hopkins. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams want at least a second-round pick to consider a trade for Cooper Kupp.

That’s why the Chiefs were out of the race and now the favorites to get Kupp are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions. The big question is if the Rams will accept a lower price.

