Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins reveal alarming injury that forced Tua Tagovailoa to leave game against the Bills

Bad news for Miami Dolphins fans came during the game against the Buffalo Bills: Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury that could sideline him for weeks.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, Florida.
© Getty ImagesMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

The Miami Dolphins were battling to recover in their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills when star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a hard hit during a rushing attempt. Tagovailoa stayed on the field for a moment before being diagnosed with a concussion shortly after leaving the game.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Twins cut minor league catcher for tipping hitters in game that ended playoff hopes
MLB

MLB News: Twins cut minor league catcher for tipping hitters in game that ended playoff hopes

A'ja Wilson’s emotional words after breaking WNBA scoring record against Caitlin Clark’s Fever
Sports

A'ja Wilson’s emotional words after breaking WNBA scoring record against Caitlin Clark’s Fever

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends a strong warning to Justin Fields about his imminent return
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends a strong warning to Justin Fields about his imminent return

WNBA: Angel Reese joins the 'very demure' trend with a hilarious post on social media
Sports

WNBA: Angel Reese joins the 'very demure' trend with a hilarious post on social media

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo