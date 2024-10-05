Trending topics:
NFL

Good news for Miami Dolphins: Odell Beckham Jr. set to play against Patriots

Star WR Odell Beckham Jr. set to suit up for Miami Dolphins this weekend against New England Patriots, pending coach's decision.

Good news for Miami Dolphins: Odell Beckham Jr. set to play against Patriots
Good news for Miami Dolphins: Odell Beckham Jr. set to play against Patriots

By Matías Persuh

The Miami DolphinsNFL campaign this season has fallen short of early expectations. The loss of Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion has further impacted their offensive strength. However, it’s not all bad news, as coach Mike McDaniel will have Odell Beckham Jr. available to play against the New England Patriots if he chooses.

The news was confirmed by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who announced via their X (formerly Twitter) accounts: “The #Dolphins are activating WR Odell Beckham Jr from the PUP list and he’ll play on Sunday against the #Patriots”.

Additionally, they reported that the former New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens star practiced normally all week, with coach McDaniel stating: “On a team that is very motivated to win a football game, I think he’s eager to try to help do that.”

Advertisement

The Miami Dolphins currently hold a disappointing record of 1-3 and will face not only a tough divisional rival in the New England Patriots this Sunday, but also the pressing need to secure a victory to get back in the competitive mix.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) tosses a football during practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 5, 2024.

Advertisement

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the starting offensive lineup provides a significant boost following the premature departure of star QB Tua Tagovailoa due to concussion. Odell joins Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as key options for Huntley in the offense.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear about Travis Kelce after Rashee Rice injury with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear about Travis Kelce after Rashee Rice injury with Chiefs

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.?

While there was never a definitive explanation for the injury that sidelined Odell Beckham Jr. during training camp and the early weeks of the season, it is well-known that the WR has dealt with multiple ACL tears and recurring hamstring issues.

Advertisement

The player who once shined with the Giants and had stints with the Browns and Ravens, signed a one-year deal with the Florida franchise and will make his debut this weekend against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Odell and the excitement surrounding his return

Following the confirmation of his return to the field this weekend wearing the Miami Dolphins jersey, it was none other than the WR himself who shared his thoughts on the matter: “I felt pretty good,” Beckham Jr. said, via Pro Football Network.

Advertisement

“The old guy can still run. I felt good. I think I feel obviously a bit out of football shape, but just like everything else, it comes with repetition. So just being able to get out there and run around, I don’t think people understand how much of a joy that is to be able to not even stretch and I can go out there and just take off running. You know, it’s been a long journey with me and my career. So getting able to get out there has been great.”, he concluded.

Tua Tagovailoa’s future

After suffering another concussion in his short career, the future of star Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remained uncertain; however, the NFL has made a decision regarding the matter.

Advertisement

While the player has decided not to retire, the situation will now also involve not only the medical staff but also the upper management of the NFL. The league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, stated the following regarding the matter:

“Patient autonomy and medical decision-making really matters. And I think that’s what we have to recognize with our concussion protocol as well. Ultimately, when patients make decisions about considering their careers, it has to reflect that autonomy that’s generated from discussions with medical experts giving them best medical advice.”

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown shares key strategy to contain Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
NBA

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown shares key strategy to contain Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Liverpool star claims Lionel Messi is the greatest player in soccer history
Soccer

Liverpool star claims Lionel Messi is the greatest player in soccer history

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo