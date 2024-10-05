Good news for Miami Dolphins: Odell Beckham Jr. set to play against Patriots

The Miami Dolphins‘ NFL campaign this season has fallen short of early expectations. The loss of Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion has further impacted their offensive strength. However, it’s not all bad news, as coach Mike McDaniel will have Odell Beckham Jr. available to play against the New England Patriots if he chooses.

The news was confirmed by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who announced via their X (formerly Twitter) accounts: “The #Dolphins are activating WR Odell Beckham Jr from the PUP list and he’ll play on Sunday against the #Patriots”.

Additionally, they reported that the former New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens star practiced normally all week, with coach McDaniel stating: “On a team that is very motivated to win a football game, I think he’s eager to try to help do that.”

The Miami Dolphins currently hold a disappointing record of 1-3 and will face not only a tough divisional rival in the New England Patriots this Sunday, but also the pressing need to secure a victory to get back in the competitive mix.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) tosses a football during practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 5, 2024.

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the starting offensive lineup provides a significant boost following the premature departure of star QB Tua Tagovailoa due to concussion. Odell joins Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as key options for Huntley in the offense.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.?

While there was never a definitive explanation for the injury that sidelined Odell Beckham Jr. during training camp and the early weeks of the season, it is well-known that the WR has dealt with multiple ACL tears and recurring hamstring issues.

The player who once shined with the Giants and had stints with the Browns and Ravens, signed a one-year deal with the Florida franchise and will make his debut this weekend against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Odell and the excitement surrounding his return

Following the confirmation of his return to the field this weekend wearing the Miami Dolphins jersey, it was none other than the WR himself who shared his thoughts on the matter: “I felt pretty good,” Beckham Jr. said, via Pro Football Network.

“The old guy can still run. I felt good. I think I feel obviously a bit out of football shape, but just like everything else, it comes with repetition. So just being able to get out there and run around, I don’t think people understand how much of a joy that is to be able to not even stretch and I can go out there and just take off running. You know, it’s been a long journey with me and my career. So getting able to get out there has been great.”, he concluded.

Tua Tagovailoa’s future

After suffering another concussion in his short career, the future of star Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remained uncertain; however, the NFL has made a decision regarding the matter.

While the player has decided not to retire, the situation will now also involve not only the medical staff but also the upper management of the NFL. The league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, stated the following regarding the matter:

“Patient autonomy and medical decision-making really matters. And I think that’s what we have to recognize with our concussion protocol as well. Ultimately, when patients make decisions about considering their careers, it has to reflect that autonomy that’s generated from discussions with medical experts giving them best medical advice.”