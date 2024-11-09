NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa may lose Tyreek Hill for key game vs Matthew Stafford's Rams

The Miami Dolphins are in desperate need of a win. In this context, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could be without a key player in the offense, wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The situation will be closely followed by the Los Angeles Rams, who have Matthew Stafford as their starter for next Monday’s game in Week 10 of the NFL season.

The pressure is on for the Dolphins, who must win against an opponent who is 3-1 at home and on a good 3-game winning streak in the league. Another defeat for the Miami franchise in an injury-riddled season could well dash their hopes. In this case, the latest injury could be the loss of Hill.

The news that worries quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is that receiver Hill missed Friday’s practice with a wrist injury and may not play against the Rams on Monday Night Football. The information was provided by the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly.

The situation comes as something of a surprise, as Hill did not appear on the initial injury report for the week, which was released on Thursday. However, the 30-year-old receiver has been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks. If the absence is confirmed, Tagovailoa will lose a key target in his offensive game plan.

Hill’s low production numbers in the current season

It will be worth keeping a close eye on Hill’s progress throughout the weekend. The truth is that this has not been the best season for the Dolphins veteran, who recorded only 446 yards receiving this campaign. His production has been so low that he is 24 receptions in four games away from matching his worst catch total in a year (58 in 12 games played).

Rams’ Matthew Stafford gets a key teammate back for game vs Dolphins

On the Rams’ side, Stafford will once again count on tackle Joe Noteboom. The 29-year-old player is in his seventh season with the Los Angeles franchise and returns after missing most of the tournament with a nagging ankle injury that has kept him on injured reserve since the opening day of the 2024 NFL season.

When and where will the Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Rams play?

The Rams will host the Dolphins on Monday night, November 11 at SoFi Stadium. It will be the third consecutive start for quarterback Tagovailoa after overcoming the concussion that sidelined him for six weeks. The Miami franchise star was not intercepted since his return and contributed three touchdowns. He will face Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in an interesting duel.

