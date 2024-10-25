NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill lose key teammate due to tough injury

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill will be back on the field for the Miami Dolphins, but they will also be without a key teammate in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

There is great anticipation to see Tua Tagovailoa back on the field after his absence due to the concussion he suffered in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL against the Buffalo Bills. His return is great news for the Miami Dolphins, who have been relying on Tyreek Hill for all of their offensive power.

Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs hoping to go far in the league with the Dolphins, but injuries to his teammates have been difficult obstacles to overcome. Head coach Mike McDaniel has struggled to put together a competitive team and is now looking to turn around a 2-4 record this season. However, the Miami franchise has another notable absence.

The teammate of Tagovailoa and Hill who will not play in this Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a serious injury is none other than defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who broke his orbital bone in practice. The 29-year-old will be evaluated to determine how long he’ll be sidelined and if he’ll need surgery.

Sieler had 18 combined tackles (9 solo) in the current 2024 NFL season. He had been a valuable contributor in his sixth year as a Dolphins player. Now, his durability for the remainder of the season is in jeopardy due to the fact that his type of injury does not have a set recovery time and presents different deadlines in each case.

Zach Sieler of the Miami Dolphins tackles Tennessee Titans’ Tony Pollard during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike McDaniel confirmed Tagovailoa as a starting QB

This Friday, Dolphins head coach McDaniel officially named Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback for the game against the Arizona Cardinals. There is total medical clearance for the young star who arrived in Miami to go far in the championship and will have a new chance to prove his hierarchy.

Hill can smile when he notes that quarterback Tagovailoa will be in the starting lineup after four games and successfully clearing concussion protocol. “It makes a big difference. He and Mike (McDaniel) have this really special connection,” the wide receiver said.

Another teammate of Hill and Tagovailoa was included to the injured reserve

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games due to a right shoulder injury. Tua Tagovailoa’s backup had been able to get minutes on the field following the former Alabama Crimson Tide’s injury. Snoop had completed 39 of 66 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown in his three starts.