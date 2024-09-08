NFL News: Drew Brees surprisingly wants to continue competing with Tom Brady

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees wants to compete with Tom Brady, but this time off the field and in front of the television cameras.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady faced off as stars on the field in the recent past of the NFL, but now both are retired, and their competition is no longer on the gridiron but could happen in front of the microphones of television broadcasts.

Following Brady‘s recent move to become a league commentator in the FOX broadcast booth, Brees doesn’t want to be left behind and is also vying to have his voice in sports analysis.

“I think I could be the absolute best at it, if given the opportunity,” the New Orleans Saints legend Brees said in an interview with Front Office Sports Today. “That’s what I feel most passionate about. And certainly, that’s where my knowledge base lies, right?” declared the 2010 Super Bowl champion.

Brees already has experience in media, having joined NBC in 2020, where he worked as a commentator on college football games and participated in the network’s Sunday night studio show. However, the former San Diego Chargers lasted just one season and was not rehired.

“I really didn’t have the chance to call NFL games,” Brees insisted. Tom Brady already has an advantage in this race, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion will make his debut as a 2024 NFL commentator for the intriguing matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys in Ohio.

Tom Brady speaks at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brees’ Opinion on Tom Brady as a Commentator

The former Saints expressed admiration for Tom Brady’s decision to take a break from media before joining the broadcasting world. “He did the right thing, taking a year off to relax, reflect a bit, and also prepare,” Brees said.

“I think there will be many golden nuggets in each of his broadcasts,” added about his colleague. While Brees is eager to carve out his own space in the media landscape, he acknowledges that it’s not all about competition.

Advertisement

What time is Tom Brady’s NFL broadcast debut?

Tom Brady will make his NFL broadcast debut as a commentator for the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns in Week 1. The match will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.