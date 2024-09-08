Kendrick Lamar edges out Lil Wayne and will perform at halftime of Super Bowl 2025

Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, despite rumors suggesting that Lil Wayne would be the main artist.

In the first weekend of the 2024 NFL season, it was confirmed that Kendrick Lamar edges out Lil Wayne and will perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans.

The announcement came via a social media post from Lamar, showing the 37-year-old rapper throwing footballs with the caption “Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans. February 2025.” In the background, a giant American flag was displayed.

The news caused a stir on social media among fans of both artists, as many had hoped and expected Lil Wayne to be named the main performer at the historic event.

Being the main performer at the halftime show is an unforgettable moment that can define an artist’s career, especially when the Super Bowl is held in their hometown. For this reason, it was believed that Lil Wayne, born in New Orleans, had a strong chance of being confirmed for the show.

Lamar had previously appeared at Super Bowl 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent, in a historic performance where they paid tribute to rap by performing some of its greatest hits.

When and where will Super Bowl 2025 be held?

Super Bowl LIX will take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will be broadcast on FOX.

Previous Super Bowl appearance of Kendrick Lamar

Lamar performed at SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl 2022, joining other artists in a rap tribute. The performance won an EMMY for ‘Outstanding Variety Special (Live).’

In 2025, the California native will make his debut as the main performer at the halftime show. The show is set to last 13 minutes, two minutes shorter than Usher’s performance at Super Bowl 2024, which was the longest halftime show in history.