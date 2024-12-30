NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg's Duke stay in AP top 5 in

Even though we haven’t seen Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils take the court in quite a while now, they didn’t miss a beat in the USA TODAY Sports men’s college basketball coaches poll.

Jon Scheyer’s team continues to hold onto the No. 4 position in the nation. That was also the case with the top nine teams in the college basketball scene right now.

The Tennessee Volunteers, who have yet to lose a game after 12 contests, continue to lead the way, whereas the Auburn Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones round up the podium. Duke, however, stands alone in their conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Duke tops in Top 25 poll

“In what’s become a bit of a theme for the 2024-25 season, Duke is still the only ACC team within the top 25. The Pittsburgh Panthers, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Clemson Tigers all received at least eight votes, but none of them cracked the five in the Receiving Votes category,” wrote Ryan Haley of Duke Wire.

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils watches from the bench in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

The Blue Devils are riding high right now. They’ve won six games in a row, and they will square off vs. Virginia Tech on Tuesday for a chance to make it seven in a row.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Jon Scheyer’s team continues to build off their defense, allowing just 58.5 points per game. Flagg, on the other hand, is shining with averages of over 16 points, almost nine rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per contest.