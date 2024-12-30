In Week 17, Drew Lock led the New York Giants to a surprising win against the Colts. However, this victory cost them control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the quarterback didn’t hold back in addressing the situation.

A few weeks ago, the Giants were eliminated from playoff contention. It’s been a dismal year for the NFC East squad, which is now gearing up for a major rebuild in 2025.

For many fans, the hope for this 2024 NFL season had shifted to avoiding further wins. Securing the No. 1 overall pick was seen as crucial to drafting an elite quarterback for the future.

Drew Lock speaks out after Giants lose control of the 2025 No. 1 pick

Earlier this season, the Giants decided to part ways with Daniel Jones. Despite signing a lucrative contract extension just last year, Jones failed to meet expectations with a string of poor performances in New York.

Once Jones was released, fans understood the team wasn’t expecting to contend this year. The focus shifted to positioning for the 2025 Draft, but those plans may have been derailed by their own players.

In Week 17, with a 2-13 record, the Giants faced the Colts. While Indianapolis needed the win to keep their playoff hopes alive, a victory did nothing to benefit New York’s long-term plans.

Yet, with an impressive performance by Drew Lock, the Giants secured a shocking 45-33 victory. This win knocked them out of the top draft spot, but according to Lock, securing the No. 1 pick wasn’t on anyone’s mind during the game.

Drew Lock, starting QB for the New York Giants

“I’d say that’s just a part of the game,” Lock said, via a transcript from the team. “When you’ve got the draft involved, it’s not college. You don’t get to pick where you go with the draft being involved. The playoff is out of contention, you understand what they’re saying. But at the same time, like I said, it’s nice to say we’re going to go work, we’re going to keep doing this, we’re going to keep pushing, the season’s not over, we’ve got two games left to be able to come out and win this one — that’s the goal every single week, come out and win and work as hard as we can to do it.”

What do the Giants need to reclaim the No. 1 overall pick?

While wins are typically celebrated, the Giants may have preferred a loss in Week 17 to keep their draft goals intact. The team currently lacks a franchise quarterback, and securing the No. 1 pick was seen as vital to addressing that need.

Now, New York’s path to the top pick has become far more complicated. To reclaim the No. 1 overall spot, the Giants need the Patriots, Titans, and Browns to defeat the Bills, Texans, and Ravens, respectively, while they lose to the Eagles in Week 18.

