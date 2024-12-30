NCAAB News: JuJu Watkins reveals how Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan taught her to beat defenses

While she has yet to set foot on a WNBA court, JuJu Watkins already looks like a superstar in the making. She’s dominating college basketball with ease, leading USC night in and night out.

Her game has drawn constant praise from NBA players, as her offense is as smooth as the one from the professional game. Some of them have even taken her under their wing.

Players like Kyrie Irving and fellow trojan DeMar DeRozan have reportedly given her plenty of pointers on how to take down opposing defenses. Recently, she shared some of the secrets they shared with her.

JuJu Watkins talks about being mentored by Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan

“I think a lot of it comes from having conversations. I think when I talked with pro players, DeMar [DeRozan] and you know, Kyrie [Irving], they all emphasized playing smart. And for DeMar, it’s like knowing when to attack and set the defense up so that they think you’re you know trying to figure things out but then you already figured it out,“ said Watkins.

JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of their game during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series

“So it’s just having that patience and really trusting the team, because we practice for moments like this. So it’s just a matter of reading the floor for me and try to be as efficient as I can,” she continued.

Watkins has clearly soaked all the information in. She recently put in a masterclass against Michigan, dropping 31 points and giving out five assists. Needless to say, the scariest part about her is that this is the worst she’ll ever be.