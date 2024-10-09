NFL News: Giants HC Brian Daboll makes something clear about Malik Nabers' tough injury

Head Coach Brian Daboll provided an update on the physical condition of Malik Nabers, a key weapon for the New York Giants.

Head coach Brian Daboll gave a press conference update on the injury status of star rookie Malik Nabers, who continues to recover from a concussion suffered in the New York Giants‘ Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, in the 2024 NFL.

Nabers went into concussion protocol and was unable to play in Week 5, when the Giants defeated the Seattle Seahawks 29-20. The 21-year-old wide receiver had been injured when he fell and hit his head on the ground with his facemask in front of him.

“Malik (Nabers) is getting better. His recovery is day-to-day,” Daboll cleared about Nabers’ injury. There are doubts about the rookie’s chances of playing against the Cincinnati Bengals next week. In this context, the former Louisiana State University is working with the training staff this week and increasing his physical activity.

Daboll also said the next step is for Nabers to participate in non-contact drills, depending on how he feels the next day. The Giants are in no hurry to get the 21-year-old wide receiver back after struggling without him in their last game. Receiver Darius Slayton had 8 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Giants lose another key player

Giants defensive standout Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a fractured scaphoid bone in his wrist and underwent surgery today to repair it, a source said. Head coach Brian Daboll described it as “week-to-week”, assuming that the 23-year-old player will not be available for a certain period of time.

Malik Nabers’ performance in the 2024 NFL

In his first season as a pro, wide receiver Nabers had 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns. This is not a bad start for a rookie who has already suffered a career-altering injury in just a few weeks, a precedent that could be complicated and that deserves to go slowly so as not to accelerate the recovery time. Meanwhile, the Giants, who are 2-3 and in fourth place in the NFC East, are living key days for their season expectations.