Former Super Bowl champion with the Giants makes bold statement on HC Brian Daboll's future

Following a challenging start for the New York Giants in the NFL, coach Brian Daboll is under scrutiny, and a former Super Bowl champion has a message about the situation.

The New York Giants‘ start to the NFL season has certainly been less than ideal. Heading into Week 3 with a 0-2 record puts coach Brian Daboll in the spotlight. In light of this situation, a former Super Bowl champion with the New York franchise made his stance clear.

The player in question is none other than star WR Victor Cruz, Super Bowl XLVI champion with the Giants, who has weighed in on the coach’s situation and the current state of the franchise, which hasn’t had the best start to the season.

In an interview with ClutchPoints, conducted in conjunction with his partnership with Captain Morgan, Cruz shared his thoughts on coach Brian Daboll: “It’s interesting, up until this point, we love coach Brian Daboll.

“I think he provided a necessary spark, the players love him. He’s a players coach that guys love but he also has that strong mentality to galvanize the guys, which I also love. But as you know in this league, it’s what have you done for me lately? So I don’t know. I think if he doesn’t have a good year, if they don’t have a year over .500 and potentially in the hunt (playoffs), I could see John Mara in the front office looking for a different head coach and looking for someone that can get them over the hump.”

Victor Cruz #80 of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 7, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Victor Cruz and the Giants’ return to the spotlight

Victor Cruz was a crucial player on the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI team in 2011, serving as Eli Manning’s top target. The former undrafted free agent set a franchise record with 1,536 receiving yards that season, alongside 82 catches and nine receiving touchdowns.

That’s why he’s aware that the Giants have long been absent from the league’s spotlight, and he had this to say about it: “It’s been a long time since we’ve been in those relevant conversations from a football perspective.

“I know John Mara wants to be in those conversations. He enjoys his team winning and competing for Super Bowls and I think he’s trying to get back there as much as possible and the best way he can. If he feels like he needs to make a change at the head coaching position at the end of the year, I think he’ll do so.”

Victor Cruz #80 of the New York Giants hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 21-17.

Giants and their upcoming challenges

Although Brian Daboll‘s arrival with the New York franchise quickly bore fruit with a playoff berth after several years, this season’s results have not met expectations, which could have short-term repercussions.

The recent loss to the Washington Commanders has left the coach on thin ice, as he faces a critical matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who are coming into the game against the Giants with a winning streak.

Although fans, the team, and the management all hope to turn the situation around and secure a victory to get back on track, falling to 0-3 next weekend would likely prompt decisive actions to improve results in the short term.