NFL News: Giants key player sends strong warning to Steelers' Russell Wilson ahead of MNF

A New York Giants figure launched a message against Russell Wilson ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

The statements of the protagonists begin to heat up the atmosphere of Monday Night Football between New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, an intense duel of Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. In this case, a Giants star sent a message to quarterback Russell Wilson, with whom he has a special history.

The Giants are on a two-game losing streak and will visit the challenging environment of Acrisure Stadium to prove that they can rise to the occasion, something they also want to make clear in the run-up to the game. One of the key players who has spoken is linebacker Brian Burns, who joined the New York franchise this season and sent a strong message in which he also explained how he can face quarterback Russell Wilson.

“In my experience, I wouldn’t say Russell Wilson will necessarily be hard to bring down. He’s hard to find sometimes, but he does a good job of moving in the pocket. Sometimes he’s a little bit behind the pocket, so you can see him, you can find him,” Burns warned of the Steelers quarterback via Steelers.com.

Wilson has done so in outstanding form in his return to the NFL, playing from the start in the Steelers’ win over the Jets last week. In that game, the Pittsburgh quarterback completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. That Burns’ line is directed at him is no coincidence, as the two players have a history of confrontation.

Brian Burns #0 of the New York Giants looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 06, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

The day Burns mocked Wilson

On November 27, 2022, Burns, then playing for the Carolina Panthers, confronted Wilson, who was on the Denver Broncos. The linebacker mockingly celebrated an interception of the quarterback’s pass when he opened his arms in a gesture typical of the current Steelers star. That game ended 23-10 in favor of the Panthers.

The two realities of the Giants and Steelers

Monday night’s showdown is much more than a statement between Burns and Wilson, it is a story of contrasts. The Giants and Steelers are two storied franchises with deep ties. The Pittsburgh franchise has a 5-2 record and is looking for its third straight winning season. The New York team, on the other hand, has a negative 2-5 mark and their last win was against the Seattle Seahawks 20 days ago.

This history of differences between the two organizations is reflected in the long-term projects of each. According to Giants journalist Dan Duggan, the Steelers have had three head coaches since 1969 and seven losing seasons in the past 52 years (none since 2003). Moreover, New York has had four head coaches since 2016 and nine losing seasons in the last 11 years.