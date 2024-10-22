NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has demand for Russell Wilson, avoids confirming starting QB

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised Russell Wilson at his press conference, but at the same time avoided announcing him as the starting quarterback in the 2024 NFL season.

Mike Tomlin showed up for his usual Tuesday press conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers and among several points reflected on Russell Wilson‘s emergence as the team’s starting quarterback in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets in Week 7 of the NFL season.

The Steelers coach seemed relaxed and at ease a few days after his team won its second straight game to improve its record to 5-2. Tomlin’s satisfaction was tied to the apparent resolution of the long-running feud between Justin Fields and Wilson for the starting quarterback job. For that reason, his words about the former Denver Broncos player were highly anticipated.

“He’s scheduled to take first team reps tomorrow, and we’ll see where that leads us,” Tomlin said of Wilson‘s starting job, avoiding confirming him as the Steelers’ starting quarterback against the New York Giants. His statement is logical considering the game is almost a full week away, but at the same time stands out for avoiding making a permanent starter announcement.

“He’s got to play winning football, design and build wins in a more fluid way. I think that’s our goal as a collective, or parts of this collective, every week, how do we make winning more consistent and more fluid,” was Tomlin’s demanding comment to Wilson.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“I think his experience really showed. He wasn’t moved or shaken by the lack of fluidity in the beginning. But I think that’s a reflection of a guy who’s been doing this at a high level for over a decade. He’s just seen a lot in this game and it’s in his back pocket, just like his throwing ability,” the Steelers coach praised to Wilson.

Tomlin’s statement on Justin Fields situation

“I just want Justin (Fields) to be prepared to get ready to play, like he’s done. I’m refusing to acknowledge whatever changes you just acknowledge. We’re building a plan to beat the New York Football Giants this week. We’ve got two capable guys, we’re gonna ready them. They both need to be ready to work,” Tomlin sentenced without wanting to announce any starting quarterback between Fields and Wilson.

Fields had been the starting quarterback for 6 of 7 weeks in the 2024 NFL, but after much speculation, Wilson re-took his rightful spot in the preseason after making a full recovery from his calf injury suffered in the preseason.

Russell Wilson’s performance against New York Jets

Wilson had a big season debut in the Steelers’ win over the Jets. The 35-year-old veteran quarterback completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. While Tomlin was cagey in his comments, if all goes well in the week of practice, the nine-time Pro Bowler will start against the Giants.

