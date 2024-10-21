Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends clear message to Justin Fields after win against Jets

Following a solid performance on NFL's SNF, Russell Wilson's Pittsburgh Steelers decisively defeated the New York Jets. After the game, the starting QB delivered a heartfelt message to Justin Fields.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

By Matías Persuh

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make strong strides in the NFL, this time decisively defeating the New York Jets in a new edition of Sunday Night Football. Russell Wilson‘s standout performance raises questions about the starting QB position. After the game, it was Wilson himself who shared some words with his teammate, Justin Fields.

The solid 37-16 victory over Aaron Rodgers’ Jets showcased the high caliber of Mike Tomlin’s roster. Russell Wilson‘s elevation to the starting role was a topic of debate leading up to the game, especially since Fields had led his team to an impressive 4-2 record.

The former player for the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos has always expressed his admiration for teammate Justin Fields, and after the game, he shared heartfelt words with him following the victory: “I also want to give credit to Justin, man. How he got us in this position. What a great player he is. Just this whole team.”

Advertisement

Following the victory, Wilson spoke exclusively with Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, making it clear that he believes in the talent of his teammates to go far this season: “We’re capable of a lot, we left a lot on the table.”

Advertisement

Russell Wilson and his relationship with Fields

Prior to the matchup against the Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers were led by Justin Fields, who had guided the team to an impressive 4-2 record. However, much to everyone’s surprise, head coach Mike Tomlin decided to start Russell Wilson as the QB in this crucial game.

NFL News: Josh Allen shares his thoughts on playing with Amari Cooper after Bills’ victory

see also

NFL News: Josh Allen shares his thoughts on playing with Amari Cooper after Bills’ victory

Rumors of a strained relationship between the two players quickly began to circulate. However, it was Russell Wilson himself who, in a conversation with journalist Brooke Pryor, clarified that they are just that—rumors.

Advertisement

“We are in a tremendous situation where we are. I think there’s a lot of outside noise that makes it seem like it’s a negative thing and this rivalry internal and it’s not, man, we just want to win, Wilson stated.

Russell Wilson Justin Fields

Justin Fields #2 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warm-up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming matches

  • vs New York Giants, Week 8
  • vs Washington Commanders, Week 9
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 10
  • vs Cleveland Browns, Week 11
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 12
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Inter Miami: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets 2024 MLS regular season stats
Soccer

Inter Miami: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets 2024 MLS regular season stats

NFL News: Josh Allen shares his thoughts on playing with Amari Cooper after Bills’ victory
NFL

NFL News: Josh Allen shares his thoughts on playing with Amari Cooper after Bills’ victory

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams makes major admission after loss against Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams makes major admission after loss against Steelers

Is Neymar playing today for Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League?
Soccer

Is Neymar playing today for Al-Hilal vs. Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo