NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends clear message to Justin Fields after win against Jets

Following a solid performance on NFL's SNF, Russell Wilson's Pittsburgh Steelers decisively defeated the New York Jets. After the game, the starting QB delivered a heartfelt message to Justin Fields.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make strong strides in the NFL, this time decisively defeating the New York Jets in a new edition of Sunday Night Football. Russell Wilson‘s standout performance raises questions about the starting QB position. After the game, it was Wilson himself who shared some words with his teammate, Justin Fields.

The solid 37-16 victory over Aaron Rodgers’ Jets showcased the high caliber of Mike Tomlin’s roster. Russell Wilson‘s elevation to the starting role was a topic of debate leading up to the game, especially since Fields had led his team to an impressive 4-2 record.

The former player for the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos has always expressed his admiration for teammate Justin Fields, and after the game, he shared heartfelt words with him following the victory: “I also want to give credit to Justin, man. How he got us in this position. What a great player he is. Just this whole team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the victory, Wilson spoke exclusively with Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, making it clear that he believes in the talent of his teammates to go far this season: “We’re capable of a lot, we left a lot on the table.”

Advertisement

Russell Wilson and his relationship with Fields

Prior to the matchup against the Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers were led by Justin Fields, who had guided the team to an impressive 4-2 record. However, much to everyone’s surprise, head coach Mike Tomlin decided to start Russell Wilson as the QB in this crucial game.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Josh Allen shares his thoughts on playing with Amari Cooper after Bills’ victory

Rumors of a strained relationship between the two players quickly began to circulate. However, it was Russell Wilson himself who, in a conversation with journalist Brooke Pryor, clarified that they are just that—rumors.

Advertisement

“We are in a tremendous situation where we are. I think there’s a lot of outside noise that makes it seem like it’s a negative thing and this rivalry internal and it’s not, man, we just want to win,” Wilson stated.

Justin Fields #2 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warm-up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming matches