NFL News: GM Mike Brown sends clear message to Ja'Marr Chase's on contract extension

With just a few days left until the start of the new NFL season, some teams are finalizing details on their rosters for Week 1. The Cincinnati Bengals are no exception, as GM Mike Brown looks to secure a contract extension with their star wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase.

The ongoing saga between the Ohio franchise and one of the league’s top wide receivers has seen several chapters. Initially, Chase refused to participate in training camp until his contract situation was resolved. Later, he agreed to return to practice despite not reaching an agreement.

Finally, with the start of the season approaching, the saga between the former LSU champion and the Bengals appears to be nearing its conclusion. Cincinnati GM Mike Brown is eager to finalize a deal with Chase as soon as possible.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Chase, the Bengals, and a looming agreement

Although the contract renewal saga between Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals has seen several chapters over the past week, it seems that the story is approaching its conclusion.

According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, who posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, GM Mike Brown is intensifying efforts to reach an agreement with Chase: “From what I’m hearing, the Bengals have intensified their efforts to try to get this done in recent days. They are hopeful to try to get him back out on the practice field because he’s been that hold in; on Monday, to get this going and get him under contract on a deal that will be well above $30 million per year on average. So, nothing is imminent.”

“People I’ve talked to in the building are somewhat optimistic, hopeful,” Fowler added. “There’s a feeling in the locker room that they can get him back here. But they have to get this across the finish line. It’s a hard deal to do because he has two years left on his contract. The Bengals know that. So, they have their limits as to how much guaranteed money they’re willing to give him. The structure of the contract; those are things they’re still trying to sort through right now.”

Owner Mike Brown and head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals pose for a team photo at SoFi Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

HC Taylor on Chase’s participation in training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals will start the NFL season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. As they finalize details in training camp, coach Taylor had confirmed Chase’s participation in the sessions.

Unfortunately, the Bengals’ star wide receiver was designated as ruled out and did not participate in the sessions. In response, the head coach stated to the press that he would refrain from making such announcements in advance to avoid these kinds of situations.

“I think I probably put my foot in my mouth speaking too quickly,” Taylor said, per ESPN.com.’s Ben Baby. “Again, this is a day-to-day situation. We’ll just keep seeing it as that.”

“We’ll keep working through it. Not going to make predictions on what tomorrow brings. At the end of the day, Ja’Marr is a great dude that means a lot to this team, and we’ll just keep seeing it as that.”, he finally concluded.

