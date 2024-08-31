The San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan might have jeopardized the long term future of the franchise to win a Super Bowl in 2024.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan are officially in win now mode after giving a four-year, $120 million contract to Brandon Aiyuk. They are almost set to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the race for the Super Bowl.

However, Aiyuk’s deal isn’t the end of all problems for general manager John Lynch. It’s important to remember that Trent Williams is still holding out trying to get his own massive paycheck.

Even if the 49ers manage to solve that situation with their star offensive lineman, the NFL is a grueling business. The long term future of the franchise might be compromised as another big name will become the major focus of any negotiation in the league: Brock Purdy.

Has Brandon Aiyuk signed with the 49ers?

Brandon Aiyuk already signed his new contract with the San Francisco 49ers leaving a chaotic financial scenario for John Lynch. In an amazing number, eight players will participate in the 2024 season earning more than $15 million.

The list looks like this: Brandon Aiyuk ($30 million), Nick Bosa ($34 million), Deebo Samuel ($23.8 million), Trent Williams ($23 million), Javon Hargrave ($21 million), Fred Warner ($19 million), Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) and George Kittle ($15 million).

Will Brock Purdy become a free agent?

In 2022, Brock Purdy signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers after being the last pick of the NFL Draft. Right now, that deal looks like one of the biggest bargains in history.

However, after Purdy has reached at least the NFC Championship Game in all his seasons as a pro, 2025 will produce a massive dilemma in the final season of the quarterback’s current deal.

Will the San Francisco 49ers give Brock Purdy a contract extension?

Next year, after Brock Purdy completes his third season in the NFL, the young star will be eligible to receive an extension. It’s hard to believe that the quarterback will play for just 1.1 million in 2025.

So, considering the market at the position is currently at $55 million, Purdy is ready to ask for one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. With eight players over $15 million annually and Trent Williams waiting for more, the 49ers are financially doomed.

That’s why, if they don’t win the Super Bowl in 2024, the window might close for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch as it would be almost impossible to keep all their stars in the roster.