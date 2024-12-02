NFL News: Gregg Rousseau sends powerful message to Josh Allen, Bills' teammates after AFC Championship

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC Championship with a dominant victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL regular season. Josh Allen played a pivotal role in the win, leaving fans at Highmark Stadium buzzing with excitement. After the game, defensive standout Greg Rousseau spoke with ESPN, sharing a heartfelt message for Allen and his teammates.

While Allen and head coach Sean McDermott were the main figures in the post-game interviews, other players, like Rousseau, were also asked about the team’s consistency and their unity in securing the AFC Championship.

“I’m from Coconut Creek, Broward County, and there’s no snow there,” Rousseau said, standing outside in the falling snow, clad in only a t-shirt. “But when you’re out there having fun with the guys in the locker room, with the coaches, with everyone in the organization—nothing else matters.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rousseau went on to emphasize the importance of team chemistry, both on and off the field: “It could be hot out here, it could be snowing, it could be raining—it doesn’t matter. As long as we’re having fun, winning games, it’s all a blessing from God.“

Advertisement

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregg Rousseau (50).

Advertisement

The young star underscored that the Bills’ unity and camaraderie are key ingredients to their success, helping propel them to victory in each game they play, as the challenges still going.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Amari Cooper makes something clear to Josh Allen after scoring first TD vs 49ers

Rousseau shares his sincere thoughts on the season

After helping the Bills secure the AFC Championship, defensive end Rousseau spoke candidly to ESPN about the team’s celebration in the locker room and his mindset heading into the NFL regular season. “This is what we’re working for,” he said. “This is what those tough practices and OTAs are all about. It’s about dedication, hard work, and hours spent in meetings.”

Rousseau went on: “It’s all for moments like this—being able to come out here and win big games.” His words underscore the Bills’ readiness for the challenges ahead, with the team now focused on the next step: securing the franchise’s first NFL title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allen and McDermott share memorable moment

In addition to Rousseau’s comments, quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott also provided fans with a memorable moment that quickly went viral on social media. During a postgame interview, the duo spontaneously dropped to the floor to make snow angels, delighting fans with their playful display.

The viral moment was captured in several videos, which quickly spread across social platforms. Both Allen and McDermott later reflected on the lighthearted exchange during a press conference. “It was Sean’s idea—he made me do it,” Allen joked, referring to the snow angel moment. “Zach Davinson told me that if we won, I had to do a snow angel… and well, here we are,” McDermott said.