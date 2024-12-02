Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr against Al Sadd for 2024/25 AFC Champions League?

Al Nassr are set to take on Al Sadd in a critical Group B clash in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League as they aim to catch up to the group leaders, Al Ahli Saudi Football Club. With a packed schedule, speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability has been mounting.

However, the team has confirmed its lineup, and Cristiano Ronaldo will not be participating in today’s game. In fact, he won’t even be on the bench as head coach Stefano Pioli has opted to rest the Portuguese superstar.

Pioli’s decision comes after Ronaldo started and captained Al Nassr in seven consecutive matches, during which he has been in stellar form, scoring six goals in those matches.

The Italian manager, formerly of AC Milan, is prioritizing Ronaldo’s fitness for a crucial Saudi Pro League match against league leaders Al Ittihad on Friday, December 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Gharafa SC and Al Nassr FC. (IMAGO / Naushad)

Al Nassr’s starting lineup for today

Stefano Pioli has already finalized the starting XI to face Al Sadd in this pivotal group-stage match:

Bento; Sultan, Lajami, Laporte, Salem; Khaibari, Brozovic, Ghareeb; Angelo, Talisca, and Mane.

Ronaldo’s impact at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in exceptional form since joining Al Nassr, even though he has yet to win an official title with the Saudi club. In their most recent Saudi Pro League match, Ronaldo showcased his brilliance, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Damac. The brace brought his league tally to nine goals, solidifying his role as the team’s most crucial player.

The victory propelled Al Nassr to third place in the league standings with 25 points, just five points behind Al Ittihad, whom they will face in a high-stakes clash on Friday. Ronaldo’s red-hot form will be pivotal as Al Nassr continue their push for championship contention.

