NFL News: Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair breaks silence after controversial hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Week 13 of the NFL gave us one of the most impactful plays of the season: the hit delivered by Azeez Al-Shaair on Jacksonville Jaguars player Trevor Lawrence. Once the game ended and with the reassurance that the QB’s health is stable, it was the Houston Texans‘ LB himself who broke the silence and addressed this specific play.

Al-Shaair issued a statement through his social media, apologizing to Trevor Lawrence and making it clear that he never intended to hurt his opponent.

“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition! We both are trying to do the same which is provide for our families!

“I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks with Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) and Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans on December 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

“To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that. To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villan [sic], to racist and [I]slamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has never been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart,” the Texans LB finally concluded.

What will happen with Azeez Al-Shaair?

The images were clear and undeniable. The Houston Texans linebacker delivered a harsh hit to Trevor Lawrence, regardless of his intentions, and the NFL will have to take action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Although the sanction Al-Shaair will receive is still unknown, it is likely that he will be sidelined for several games due to the harsh hit on his opponent.

Lawrence reassured everyone about his health

Although the game continued after the incident and the Texans eventually defeated the Jaguars with a narrow 23-20 result, many were concerned about Trevor Lawrence’s health due to the tremendous hit he took.

Despite worrying both fans and outsiders after lying on the field for several minutes, it was Lawrence himself who sent a message through his social media to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”

Pederson spoke out about the Lawrence incident

One of the most authoritative voices to comment on what happened on the Jaguars’ field was none other than Jacksonville’s head coach, Doug Pederson. Once the game was over, the experienced coach made his stance clear regarding the hit taken by Trevor Lawrence.

“Well, look, it’s a play that nobody wants to see in our league obviously because you see what happens after the fact and it just escalates,” Pederson stated to the press.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Ryans [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans]. I know he doesn’t coach his team that way. We don’t coach our team that way. It’s unfortunate, it really is. It’s unfortunate. I’m just glad that Trevor’s going to be fine. He’ll obviously be in the protocol, but it just is an unfortunate play,” he concluded.

