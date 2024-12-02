Where to watch Porto vs Casa Pia live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Porto will host Casa Pia in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

[Watch Porto vs Casa Pia online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Sporting’s perfect start to the season hit a snag on Matchday 12, as their first loss of the campaign ended an 11-match winning streak. This result opens the door for rivals Benfica and Porto to close the gap at the top of the standings.

Porto, sitting on 27 points, can move within three of Sporting with a win against mid-table Casa Pia. While Casa Pia are clear of the relegation zone by four points, they’ll aim to secure at least a draw to maintain their cushion and climb the standings.

When will the Porto vs Casa Pia match be played?

Porto will take on Casa Pia in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Monday, December 2, with kickoff scheduled for 3:45 PM (ET).

Ruben Kluivert of Casa Pia – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto vs Casa Pia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Porto vs Casa Pia in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Casa Pia live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.