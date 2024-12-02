NBA News: LeBron James' teammate shares his thoughts regarding Bronny James during recovery

The early stages of Bronny James’ career with the Los Angeles Lakers have sparked divided opinions. While some former players agree on the areas he needs to develop in order to reach his full potential, others, including LeBron James’ teammates, have expressed different views on the young player’s trajectory in the NBA.

Despite not being on the court due to an injury, LeBron’s oldest son has had to deal with a significant amount of scrutiny. As he focuses on recovery, various opinions continue to surface—some positive, others less so. Bronny’s return is still uncertain, and the question of when he’ll be able to showcase his abilities remains up in the air.

One of LeBron’s teammates, Armel Traoré, who recently scored his first NBA points, shared his thoughts on Bronny in an interview with TMZ. “He’s my guy. Like anyone striving to achieve, he’s family to me. It’s great to see him in the G League too,” Traoré said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French player, who has played only four NBA games and scored two points, is in a similar situation to Bronny, as both have seen limited playing time. However, Traoré emphasized the support Bronny has received from his Lakers teammates during this challenging period, as he continues to navigate the challenges of early career scrutiny.

Advertisement

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of play against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Plenty of comments on Bronny

Stephen A. Smith was one of the experts that talked about Bronny and didn’t hold back when offering advice on how he should approach his transition into professional basketball, especially in light of his recent health challenges.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bryce dominates 1v1 contest, and is following Bronny’s footsteps

“You get drafted 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, and on opening night, you’re starting alongside LeBron James. It’s a historic moment—but at some point, Bronny has to decide, ‘I don’t want this anymore,’” Smith said.

He continued, “Bronny needs to earn his stripes in the G League and prove he belongs at this level. He can’t lean on LeBron to always protect him or cover for him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Bay Lakers head coach Zack Guthrie addressed the challenges Bronny James is facing as he adjusts to the professional level. “We need to elevate our intensity on the ball. It’s difficult when you haven’t played at that level your whole life. You need to learn how to be physical, control the pace, and adjust to the demands of modern offenses.”

see also Scottie Pippen's son Scotty overshadows LeBron James' son Bronny with strong NBA season

Bronny’s last game stats

Bronny James’ second outing with the NBA G League’s South Bay Lakers showcased the challenges that come with transitioning to professional basketball. While the 19-year-old started with a strong first-quarter performance—scoring on a tough two-point drive to the basket and making an impressive block—his impact waned as the game wore on.

Advertisement

In 25 minutes of action, Bronny finished with 4 points, shooting just 2-of-10 from the field and 0-of-2 from three-point range. He added 2 assists and 2 rebounds but also recorded 1 turnover. The young guard’s inconsistency was evident as he navigated the ups and downs of his second professional game, a crucial step in his development.