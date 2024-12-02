Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James' teammate shares his thoughts regarding Bronny James during recovery

As Lakers fans eagerly await Bronny James' return to the squad, one of LeBron James' teammates has shared his thoughts on the young player's journey and potential comeback to the NBA.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in front of Lester Quinones #25, during a 116-106 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena
© Harry How/Getty Images Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in front of Lester Quinones #25, during a 116-106 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena

By Santiago Tovar

The early stages of Bronny James’ career with the Los Angeles Lakers have sparked divided opinions. While some former players agree on the areas he needs to develop in order to reach his full potential, others, including LeBron James’ teammates, have expressed different views on the young player’s trajectory in the NBA.

Despite not being on the court due to an injury, LeBron’s oldest son has had to deal with a significant amount of scrutiny. As he focuses on recovery, various opinions continue to surface—some positive, others less so. Bronny’s return is still uncertain, and the question of when he’ll be able to showcase his abilities remains up in the air.

One of LeBron’s teammates, Armel Traoré, who recently scored his first NBA points, shared his thoughts on Bronny in an interview with TMZ. “He’s my guy. Like anyone striving to achieve, he’s family to me. It’s great to see him in the G League too,” Traoré said.

Advertisement

The French player, who has played only four NBA games and scored two points, is in a similar situation to Bronny, as both have seen limited playing time. However, Traoré emphasized the support Bronny has received from his Lakers teammates during this challenging period, as he continues to navigate the challenges of early career scrutiny.

Advertisement
Bronny James dribbling

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of play against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Plenty of comments on Bronny

Stephen A. Smith was one of the experts that talked about Bronny and didn’t hold back when offering advice on how he should approach his transition into professional basketball, especially in light of his recent health challenges.

Advertisement
NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bryce dominates 1v1 contest, and is following Bronny’s footsteps

see also

NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bryce dominates 1v1 contest, and is following Bronny’s footsteps

“You get drafted 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, and on opening night, you’re starting alongside LeBron James. It’s a historic moment—but at some point, Bronny has to decide, ‘I don’t want this anymore,’ Smith said.

He continued, Bronny needs to earn his stripes in the G League and prove he belongs at this level. He can’t lean on LeBron to always protect him or cover for him.”

Advertisement

South Bay Lakers head coach Zack Guthrie addressed the challenges Bronny James is facing as he adjusts to the professional level. “We need to elevate our intensity on the ball. It’s difficult when you haven’t played at that level your whole life. You need to learn how to be physical, control the pace, and adjust to the demands of modern offenses.”

Scottie Pippen&#039;s son Scotty overshadows LeBron James&#039; son Bronny with strong NBA season

see also

Scottie Pippen's son Scotty overshadows LeBron James' son Bronny with strong NBA season

Bronny’s last game stats

Bronny James’ second outing with the NBA G League’s South Bay Lakers showcased the challenges that come with transitioning to professional basketball. While the 19-year-old started with a strong first-quarter performance—scoring on a tough two-point drive to the basket and making an impressive block—his impact waned as the game wore on.

Advertisement

In 25 minutes of action, Bronny finished with 4 points, shooting just 2-of-10 from the field and 0-of-2 from three-point range. He added 2 assists and 2 rebounds but also recorded 1 turnover. The young guard’s inconsistency was evident as he navigated the ups and downs of his second professional game, a crucial step in his development.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

ALSO READ

NFL News: Joe Burrow issues strong warning to Zac Taylor, Bengals teammates and front office
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow issues strong warning to Zac Taylor, Bengals teammates and front office

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart shares the key to rematch against Steve Sarkisian, Texas
College Football

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart shares the key to rematch against Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr against Al Sadd for 2024/25 AFC Champions League?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr against Al Sadd for 2024/25 AFC Champions League?

NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe issues honest statement on Alabama's Playoff hopes after win vs Auburn
College Football

NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe issues honest statement on Alabama's Playoff hopes after win vs Auburn

Better Collective Logo