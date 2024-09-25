NFL News: HC Pederson makes strong self-critique regarding Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence performance

Trending topics:
After a tough start in the NFL with a record of 0-3, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson addressed the performance of his team and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.
© Bryan M. Bennett/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

By Matías Persuh

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to struggle in the NFL, and their 0-3 record so far this season has raised concerns among fans and analysts alike. In light of this situation, head coach Doug Pederson took responsibility and also discussed the current state of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his teammates.

In his regular press conference, the Jaguars‘ head coach reflected on the main factor behind his team’s disappointing campaign: “It’s something for me personally, you try to pinpoint exactly what it is — is it him? Is it the team? Is it injuries? What is it? And I think it’s everything,” Pederson said. “It’s a culmination of everything and something that we’ve got to continue to work through.

“And, look, there’s going to be adversity in this league. You’re going to be faced with it year in and year out. But it’s how you bounce back from it, fight through it. You know? Because, obviously, head coach, quarterback — you’re going to get all the criticism. And we have to work through that together.”

Doug Pederson

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pederson and the situation with Trevor Lawrence

One of the main targets for criticism regarding the Jaguars’ disappointing season is quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In response, Pederson shared his stance on the situation: “I think he’s handling it really well,” Coach said.

“He’s taking ownership with his play, which he should. He’s not pointing the finger. If anything, he’s pointing it at himself. And that’s where it has to start. And you work from there. And he’s really embraced that. And I keep just encouraging him to take the lead with the team.

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

see also

NFL News: Steelers" HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

“And sometimes, you’ve got to be vulnerable as a leader. And especially when you’re going through stretches like we’re going through right now and be honest with yourself and take the criticism. But at the same time, I see him working in practice, working with his players, working with us as coaches. The communication is always at an utmost hight. And you just slowly dig yourself out.”

Jacksonville Jaguars next matchups

With the primary goal of turning things around quickly, here are the upcoming matchups that the Jaguars will face:

  • Houston Texas, Week 4
  • Indianapolis Colts, Week 5
  • Chicago Bears, Week 6
  • New England Patriots, Week 7
  • Green Bay Packers, Week 8
