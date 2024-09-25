Trending topics:
NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the few teams still unbeaten in the NFL. Outstanding performances from their quarterback Justin Fields prompted head coach Mike Tomlin to comment on the situation.

Quarterback Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesQuarterback Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

By Matías Persuh

Week 3 of the NFL concluded with the Pittsburgh Steelers boasting a 3-0 record, making them one of the few teams still unbeaten in the league. With Justin Fields leaving no doubt about his level of play, head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear what the former Bears quarterback can bring to the team.

In his regular press conference, Coach Tomlin was firm regarding what Fields has shown so far: “As I mentioned here repeatedly, I like his steady demeanor,” head coach stated.

“I like that in a leader. He doesn’t ride the emotional roller coaster when things are going good, or things are going bad. Guys can rally around that. He’s steady. He’s a competitor. He likes to compete. He doesn’t turn down things. He’s aggressive in play, scrambling, and so forth. It’s just been fun to get to know him and not only know him as a guy but know him as a competitor.”

Although in the victory against the Chargers, Justin Fields completed 73.3 percent of his passes (55-of-75) for 518 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, Tomlin is aware that he can still do more: “I want to see him improve in all areas, to be quite honest with you,”

Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Knowing what those areas of needing improvement are, are difficult sometimes when you don’t have a shared experience. So a component of me getting to know him is just maintaining that posture, challenging him to improve in all areas, and as we gain more experience together, I’ll be able to narrow that focus on things that become repetitive or trending.” Mike Tomlin finally concluded.

NFL News: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission after loss to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

NFL News: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission after loss to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

The goal of staying on the winning path

18-10 in the debut against the Falcons, 13-6 in their second outing against the Denver Broncos, and finally, 20-10 last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers, led by Justin Fields, have taken down three serious rivals at the start of the season and are promising to go for more.

It’s clear that the season is long and many situations can arise along the way; however, both Mike Tomlin and his team are confident in their ability to maintain their level and, as a first priority, secure the top spot in the AFC North.

What’s next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

  • vs Indianapolis Colts, Week 4
  • vs Dallas Cowboys, Week 5
  • vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 6
  • vs New York Jets, Week 7
  • vs New York Giants, Week 8
