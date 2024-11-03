NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence gets key teammate back ahead of Eagles showdown

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season and, fortunate for them, the QB Trevor Lawrence regains a key piece of his offensive lineup.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing for their future this season in the NFL, and their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles could be crucial. If they can’t secure a victory, it may all be for nothing, forcing them to reevaluate their strategy. The good news heading into the game is that Trevor Lawrence will have a key offensive player back in the lineup.

With a negative record of two losses and six wins so far this season, Doug Pederson’s squad will travel to Philadelphia with the primary goal of securing a victory that could spark some hope as they head into the final stretch of the tournament, a feat that is becoming increasingly challenging.

The biggest news for the Jaguars this weekend is that RB Travis Etienne Jr. has been confirmed to play in the upcoming game, after missing time on the field due to a hamstring injury.

The news was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his X account (formerly Twitter) @RapSheet: “Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby (ankle) and RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) are both likely to play today, barring a setback, sources say. It’s the same for WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), though Gabe Davis (shoulder) appears to be more of a long-shot.”

Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

As Rapoport noted, the return of Etienne Jr. comes alongside the return of fellow running back Tank Bigsby, who was also dealing with an injury. If deemed fit by the coaching staff, both players will be available for selection.

What happened with Etienne Jr.?

During Week 6 of the NFL, in a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears, RB Travis Etienne Jr. had to leave the field in the second quarter due to an injury.

After undergoing the necessary tests, it was confirmed that Etienne Jr. suffered a hamstring injury. At that time, Tank Bigsby stepped in to replace him, participating in the majority of the plays.

Once the situation with the RB was confirmed, head coach Doug Pederson stated that they would address it “week to week”. Fortunately for the Jaguars, Etienne’s return is imminent, and he could see playing time against the Eagles if the coach decides to use him.

Another anticipated return for the Jaguars

In addition to a lackluster performance in terms of results and consistency, the Jaguars have also faced a significant number of injuries this season. Brian Thomas Jr., who had been sidelined due to a severe chest injury, will also be able to return to play against the Eagles.

With this, Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence will have three key offensive players at their disposal in a crucial matchup that will significantly impact the immediate future of the Florida franchise.

Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for a 85-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming matches:

vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 3rd

vs Minnesota Vikings, November 10th

vs Detroit Lions, November 17th

vs Houston Texans, December 1st

vs Tennessee Titans, December 8th