NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses key teammate to injury following loss against Packers

Week 8 of the NFL not only brought another loss for the Jacksonville Jaguars, this time against Green Bay Packers, but it was also confirmed that Trevor Lawrence will lose a key player for several weeks due to injury.

With 8 weeks of the NFL season completed, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ campaign has undoubtedly been disappointing, considering the expectations leading up to the start. Trevor Lawrence struggled once again, this time against the Green Bay Packers, resulting in another loss. To make matters worse, news broke about the injury of a key player on the offense.

With only two victories so far this season, Doug Pederson‘s team is slowly seeing their chances of at least making the playoffs diminish. Following the loss to the Packers, more bad news arrived with the revelation of an injury to a key piece for Lawrence.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the player in question is none other than WR Brian Thomas Jr., who, after suffering a serious injury to his ribs and chest, could miss at least two to four weeks of competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. could miss 2-4 weeks with a chest/rib injury suffered Sunday, per sources. Scans today will determine full extent and next steps, though. Thomas is also getting a second opinion. The star rookie ranks tied for sixth in the NFL with 573 yards,” Fowler stated via his X (formerly Twitter) account @JFowlerESPN.

Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for a 85-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

While the excellent rookie the Jaguars have will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, it is undoubtedly a significant loss as Jacksonville heads into the final stretch of the season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid makes big promise to DeAndre Hopkins after debut with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Thomas Jr. is not the only loss for the team

The weekend was a rough one for the Jaguars, not just in terms of results but also due to injuries sustained during the games. In addition to the previously mentioned loss of Thomas Jr. due to a rib injury, news broke that another key player for Trevor Lawrence will miss the rest of the season.

Advertisement

The player in question is none other than veteran WR Christian Kirk, who suffered a serious injury to his collarbone during the game against the Green Bay Packers, and it has been confirmed that he will be out for the remainder of the season.

In this way, the Jaguars will be without two key players on offense, and it remains to be seen what decision management will make regarding filling those positions in the upcoming games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?