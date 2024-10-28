Trending topics:
NFL

Jaguars News: Trevor Lawrence loses a key teammate for the rest of the 2024 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars' challenging 2024 NFL season just became even tougher, as a crucial member of Trevor Lawrence's offense has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars

By Fernando Franco Puga

The 2024 NFL season has posed numerous challenges for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and their situation has now worsened. Trevor Lawrence has lost a vital offensive player for the rest of the season.

At the start of the season, many expected the Jaguars to be a dark horse in the AFC South. However, their performance has fallen short of these expectations, and the gap seems to be widening.

Jacksonville holds a 2-6 record, with limited victories and mounting setbacks. Unfortunately, the bad news continues as a crucial offensive player is now sidelined for the season with a severe injury.

Jaguars lose crucial offensive player for the remainder of the season

It’s been a rough season for the Jaguars. Analysts once thought Jacksonville would compete for the AFC South title, but they are now far from that dream.

While Trevor Lawrence is seen as a promising quarterback, the team hasn’t been able to build a competitive roster around him. Now, they’ve lost one of his key targets for the season.

In their Week 8 loss to the Packers, all three starting wide receivers sustained injuries, with Christian Kirk’s being the most severe. The veteran will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Kirk, who joined the Jaguars in 2022, suffered a broken collarbone on Sunday. The Jaguars confirmed he’s out for the year, leaving Lawrence without a critical offensive asset.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Christian Kirk #13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts on the field after an injury against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Reportedly, the Jaguars had considered trading Kirk before the Nov. 5 deadline. However, his season ends with a career-low of 27 receptions for 379 yards and one touchdown.

Will the Jaguars sign a new wide receiver following Christian Kirk’s injury?

At 2-6, the Jaguars are unlikely to sign a replacement wide receiver despite Kirk’s injury. The team is reportedly focused on next season after their challenging start.

With rookie Brian Thomas Jr. sidelined for 2-4 weeks due to a chest/rib injury, the Jaguars may explore affordable free-agent options to temporarily bolster their wide receiver depth during his recovery.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

