The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season saw DeAndre Hopkins play alongside Patrick Mahomes on Andy Reid‘s watch for the first time.

The star wide receiver had arrived in Kansas City just days earlier after being traded by the Tennessee Titans, but the team wasted no time getting him on the field. On Sunday, Hopkins played 32% of the Chiefs‘ snaps, catching two passes from Mahomes for 29 yards.

Those numbers may not be that impressive, but Hopkins’ debut was still promising considering that he’s new on the team. Speaking to reporters after the game, Reid made it clear he liked what he saw from the wideout, promising Hopkins he’ll get more opportunities next time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah, listen, I thought it was good,” Reid said of Hopkins’ debut, via Sports Illustrated. “He wanted to be in there, which is a positive and I understand. He’ll get more chances the next game.“

DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media on Monday, Reid doubled down on his comments from Sunday (via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports: “He’s a good football player and being able to fit in more will be even better as we go forward here. He was champing at the bit on the sideline wanting to play even knowing he didn’t have it all down. . . I think you’ll see more this next game.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs make yet another big trade to continue helping Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Hopkins will have even more eyes on him when the Chiefs welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 9. According to Reid, we should expect an even bigger performance from the wideout.

Advertisement

Hopkins warns rest of the NFL after Chiefs debut

Hopkins echoed Reid’s sentiment with a clear warning to the rest of the NFL on social media. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after the game, D-Hop responded to a video of his first reception as a Chief with the following message: “… just getting started.”

Mahomes echoes Reid’s comments on Hopkins’ Chiefs debut

Mahomes also agreed with Reid’s assessment of Hopkins, letting everyone know he liked the wideout’s debut with the Chiefs. And just like the coach, the quarterback expects the star pass catcher to get even more chances in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I thought he did a great job,” Mahomes said. “Obviously [on] third down, he had the big catch early in the game and then he had a couple of other big plays. I missed him on the one corner route early, but [he] still got open. And then as I looked back at the tablet, there were a couple of times where in man coverage, he was just really working and winning. Even the touchdown to Trav (Travis Kelce) I threw, if you look back on his side, he’s open too for a touchdown there. Now that you see that – obviously, I know the type of player he is – but you see that on the field, it shows that if they’re going to play man coverage against him, he’s going to get open. I have to give him chances to go out there and make plays.”