NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes major admission after tough season start

After a disappointing 1-5 record in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars need to turn things around immediately. Regarding this situation, star QB Trevor Lawrence delivered a clear message.

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warming up before the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 13 October 2024.
© IMAGO / Pro Sports ImagesJacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warming up before the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 13 October 2024.

By Matías Persuh

The Jacksonville Jaguars are undoubtedly the team that has disappointed, not only due to their 1-5 record but also because of the level of play displayed over these six weeks of the NFL season. After processing the loss to the Chicago Bears last Sunday, it was Trevor Lawrence himself who made a clear statement about it.

In the lead-up to a crucial matchup against the struggling New England Patriots next weekend, Lawrence spoke with the media after practice and shared his feelings on how to move forward from here.

“You just have to be able to move on quickly in this league — wins or losses,” Lawrence said. “We’ve turned the page and we’ve got to put our best foot forward and try to go beat New England.”

The former Clemson player also added: “Part of it is keeping the spirits up. Obviously, you stay focused and you stay locked in now more than ever, but you also have to have fun. It’s still a game. We’re still out here getting to do what we love.”

Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 6 Chicago Bears v Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the pre game warm up during the Week 6 match Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom, 13th October 2024.

The return of a key player

While the results haven’t met expectations for the Jaguars so far, the team led by Trevor Lawrence could welcome back a key player for the game against the Patriots next weekend.

The player in question is cornerback Tyson Campbell, who has yet to debut this season due to a hamstring injury. However, he returned to practice normally this week, and the decision now rests with the coach.

Regarding this situation, Doug Pederson stated: “That changes some things, and just adds another body, another really good corner that can help us. It gives us some more flexibility to move some guys around and see where they can play.”

Matías Persuh

