The Dallas Cowboys are not going through their best days. Now, Bill Belichick has decided to step in and send a strong message to Jerry Jones amid his team's struggles this season.

It has been a rough 2024 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys. Following their struggles after six games, Bill Belichick has sent a clear message to Jerry Jones about the current state of the team.

Before the season began, many believed this could be the year the Cowboys would finally meet expectations. Unfortunately, they’ve fallen short, with a disappointing 3-3 record that has left fans frustrated.

Rumors suggest that Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat following this poor start. Several reports indicate that Jerry Jones might consider a coaching change if things don’t improve in the second half of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bill Belichick weighs in on the Cowboys’ poor start

The Cowboys have a solid roster filled with stars, leading many to believe they could contend for the Super Bowl. However, the reality has been different, and they are no longer seen as contenders.

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones makes an eye-opening admission about owning the Cowboys

Dallas has allowed the second-most points in the NFC this season with 168, just behind the Panthers (208). Along with their defensive struggles, Dak Prescott and the offense have underperformed, scoring just 126 points (5th lowest in the NFC).

Advertisement

In Week 6, the Cowboys suffered an ugly loss to the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Their inability to win at home is a major concern for Mike McCarthy and his staff.

Advertisement

For many fans, immediate changes are necessary. However, legendary coach Bill Belichick believes Jerry Jones is capable of recognizing when things are off, expressing support for Mike McCarthy and advising patience with the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy head coach of the Dallas Cowboys

“Yeah, it certainly looks like a tough situation down there in Dallas and I’m sure that ownership is very frustrated about not only the start of this season, but the end of last season,” Belichick said on his ‘Let’s Go’ podcast. “And it’s just tough. They had a great year last year and then had a very poor performance against Green Bay in the playoffs. Got off to a good start this year in Cleveland, and then it’s been pretty rocky since then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, Stephen and Jerry Jones have shelled out a lot of money to some very high profile players and have tried to give the team as many resources as they can to win and just haven’t had good results. I’ve always talked about Mike McCarthy, I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league. Mike Zimmer is one of the best defensive coaches in the league, and Bones is a great special teams coach. But for some reason it’s just not coming together. There’s a long way to go. Something’s gonna have to start happening fast.”

Is Bill Belichick a candidate to coach the Dallas Cowboys?

During the offseason, rumors circulated that Jerry Jones might be interested in hiring Bill Belichick as head coach. However, the Cowboys’ owner ultimately decided to stick with Mike McCarthy, giving him another chance to prove himself.

Advertisement

see also Cowboys News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Mike McCarthy after ugly loss to Lions

Nonetheless, the Cowboys’ rocky start this season may change things soon. With Belichick potentially seeking a new coaching opportunity and Dallas struggling, it could be the perfect match to find success this year.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy and hire Bill Belichick? Should the Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy and hire Bill Belichick? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE